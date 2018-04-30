TD Ameritrade
Matt Whittaker is a Colorado-based freelance journalist. In addition to The Ticker Tape®, his work has been published by The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Barron’s, U.S. News & World Report, and other publications. Over more than a decade as a business and financial journalist, he has reported from four continents and covered the global seafood industry, energy and mining companies, commodities, and mergers and acquisitions. He also writes about adventure sports.

Matt majored in journalism at the University of Tennessee.

 

Get Matt’s perspective

Electric Car Market Revs Up: Global Interest in the Fast Lane August 7, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Matt Whittaker

Electric vehicle sales are poised to shift into a higher gear, and the coronavirus pandemic likely will be a speed bump, not a stop sign.

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Swapping the Goods: How International Trade Affects the U.S. Economy and Markets May 22, 2020 10:55 AM   |  Matt Whittaker

The import and export of goods and services across national borders helps drive economic and stock market growth. But international trade has its critics, and sometimes politics—and supply chain hiccups such as those related to the coronavirus pandemic—get in the way.

5 min read  |  Economic Trends
Bitcoin Halving: What This Rare Event Could Mean for Futures Prices April 22, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Matt Whittaker

The bitcoin code dictates that the supply of new tokens entering the market should fall by half roughly every four years. Here’s what cryptocurrency investors should consider.

5 min read  |  Futures
Excited About Your Tax Refund? It May Not Be Worth the Deferred Earnings March 17, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Matt Whittaker

Tax refund time can seem like a bonanza, but it’s not free money. It’s your money, and you’ve been loaning it, interest free, to Uncle Sam.

5 min read  |  Income Tax
As Brokers Abandon Commissions, Don’t Abandon Caution in Your Portfolio February 11, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Matt Whittaker

For long-term investors, $0 commissions for online trades can be a double-edged sword. Cheaper trading can make it easier to diversify, but it can also be an extra reason to be cautious.

5 min read  |  Portfolio Strategy
Focus on Small Caps: What Is the Russell 2000 Index? January 30, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Matt Whittaker

Large caps might get a lot of attention, but small-cap stocks are still a popular investment subset. And it’s important to track them separately from their larger siblings. Learn about small-cap stocks and the Russell 2000 Index.

5 min read  |  Investing Basics
Thinking of Moving to a Low-Tax State? Consider These Factors First January 24, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Matt Whittaker

When planning for retirement, many people consider moving to states with low income taxes. But there are many other variables to consider, including the total tax burden and overall cost of living, when deciding whether to take the plunge and switch states.

5 min read  |  Retirement Planning
Is the IRS Really Calling You? How to Spot an IRS Phone Scam January 14, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Matt Whittaker

Criminals who use mail, telephone, or email to try to collect bogus tax money have scammed thousands of people out of millions of dollars, as well as sensitive personal information. Here are some tips to help you avoid becoming a victim.

5 min read  |  Taxes & Tax Planning
Got Kids or Young Dependents? Claiming the Child Tax Credit January 9, 2020 11:00 AM   |  Matt Whittaker

If you have children or young dependents, you may be eligible to claim the child tax credit and reduce your tax bill or increase your refund.

3 min read  |  Income Tax
The Highs (and Lows) of Cannabis in 2019 and What the Smoke Signals Predict for 2020 December 16, 2019 10:30 AM   |  Matt Whittaker

2019 was a tough year for cannabis stocks, but 2020 could be better if weaker companies get weeded out, more U.S. states legalize the drug, and federal legislation makes headway in Washington.

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
