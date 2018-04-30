Matt Whittaker is a Colorado-based freelance journalist. In addition to The Ticker Tape®, his work has been published by The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Barron’s, U.S. News & World Report, and other publications. Over more than a decade as a business and financial journalist, he has reported from four continents and covered the global seafood industry, energy and mining companies, commodities, and mergers and acquisitions. He also writes about adventure sports.
Matt majored in journalism at the University of Tennessee.
Electric vehicle sales are poised to shift into a higher gear, and the coronavirus pandemic likely will be a speed bump, not a stop sign.
The import and export of goods and services across national borders helps drive economic and stock market growth. But international trade has its critics, and sometimes politics—and supply chain hiccups such as those related to the coronavirus pandemic—get in the way.
The bitcoin code dictates that the supply of new tokens entering the market should fall by half roughly every four years. Here’s what cryptocurrency investors should consider.
Tax refund time can seem like a bonanza, but it’s not free money. It’s your money, and you’ve been loaning it, interest free, to Uncle Sam.
For long-term investors, $0 commissions for online trades can be a double-edged sword. Cheaper trading can make it easier to diversify, but it can also be an extra reason to be cautious.
Large caps might get a lot of attention, but small-cap stocks are still a popular investment subset. And it’s important to track them separately from their larger siblings. Learn about small-cap stocks and the Russell 2000 Index.
When planning for retirement, many people consider moving to states with low income taxes. But there are many other variables to consider, including the total tax burden and overall cost of living, when deciding whether to take the plunge and switch states.
Criminals who use mail, telephone, or email to try to collect bogus tax money have scammed thousands of people out of millions of dollars, as well as sensitive personal information. Here are some tips to help you avoid becoming a victim.
If you have children or young dependents, you may be eligible to claim the child tax credit and reduce your tax bill or increase your refund.
2019 was a tough year for cannabis stocks, but 2020 could be better if weaker companies get weeded out, more U.S. states legalize the drug, and federal legislation makes headway in Washington.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
