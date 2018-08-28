TD Ameritrade
  Viraj Desai

Senior Manager, Portfolio Construction, TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC

Seeking Higher Yield in a Low Interest Rate Environment? Here Are 6 Ideas November 18, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Viraj Desai

Interest rates have been low for quite some time, and if Federal Reserve projections hold true, they’ll continue to be low for a while. How might you get a yield bump in such an environment? Here are a few ideas—but remember the risks.

5 min read  |  Portfolio Strategy
Building Your Stock Portfolio? Don't Overlook Mid-Caps October 30, 2020 9:58 AM   |  Viraj Desai

Discover what constitutes a mid-cap stock, and learn about investing in mid-cap stocks.

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
It’s All Relative: Basics of Asset Allocation Valuations September 18, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Viraj Desai

Asset allocation is a basic discipline for diversifying your portfolio, especially if you have a long-term investing strategy. Relative valuations are important.

5 min read  |  Portfolio Strategy
How the Presidential Election Could Affect the Stock Market & Your Portfolio September 10, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Viraj Desai

The U.S. election could affect the stock market with volatility. Use your long-term investment goals as your guide.

5 min read  |  Portfolio Strategy
How the Stock Market Works: What Are the Stock Market’s Key Drivers? August 18, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Viraj Desai

Fundamentals and investor sentiment are two key drivers of the stock market. It’s important to understand how the market responds to both these factors, but also how fundamentals like price/earnings ratios and earnings per share eventually validate stock prices.

5 min read  |  Investing Basics
Diversity Investing: Adding a “D” to ESG Investments August 4, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Viraj Desai

Recent events have increased interest in adding diversity as a component of environmental, social, governance (ESG) investing. But getting robust data has been a challenge.

5 min read  |  Portfolio Strategy
Volatile Markets and Managed Portfolios: An Automated Investing Update July 1, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Viraj Desai

The market selloff of March 2020 was arguably the first stress test of robo-investing platforms since their inception roughly 10 years ago. Here’s how automated platforms—and the portfolios of investors who use them—performed during the period.

5 min read  |  Portfolio Strategy
Market Stress Throwing a Wrench in Diversification? There Are Alternatives June 25, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Viraj Desai

When market volatility throws a wrench into diversification strategy, some investors consider alternative investments. Here’s a look at the world beyond stocks and bonds.

5 min read  |  Alternative Investing
Growth vs. Value Stocks: Which Is Right for Right Now? June 23, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Viraj Desai

Growth stocks versus value stocks—a case can be made for both. But which way should an investor's portfolio lean these days?

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Putting Up a Good Defense: Defensive Sectors & Stocks Strategy for Investors June 22, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Viraj Desai

A good defense is the best offense, right? It’s sometimes true for investing as well. Here’s what investors should know about defensive investing and defensive sectors.

5 min read  |  ETFs & Mutual Funds
