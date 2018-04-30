Jayanthi Gopalakrishnan has been the managing editor for the TD Ameritrade magazine thinkMoney since 2016. She began her financial publishing career in 1999 as a staff writer for Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine, writing about stock, commodity, and forex markets; technical analysis; and trading strategies.
In 2001 she assumed the role of editor for Technical Analysis. Her responsibilities included creating content to educate retail traders and active investors. She has interviewed numerous prominent industry professionals and presented workshops on trading strategies at the World Money Show in Toronto, Canada.
Jayanthi received her BA from the College of Wooster, Ohio, and her MBA from York College of Pennsylvania.
The Federal Reserve has no intention of raising the Fed funds rate until 2023. That doesn't mean you should avoid investing in fixed income. There are some advantages to investing in fixed income when interest rates are low.
If an options position isn’t going the way you thought it would, you might consider rolling it using the thinkorswim Strategy Roller®. It could take out some of the guesswork for when and how to roll options positions.
No matter what you trade or what the market is doing, you need to have a game plan. It can be as simple as creating a checklist to follow every day.
A buy and hold strategy may be good for long-term investments. Bit when circumstances change, a long-term strategy may not be flexible enough. Laddering puts across price and time could help when stock markets are volatile.
If you're trying to figure out what strike prices to use for your options strategies you might want to try using Fibonacci retracement levels.
thinkorswimWeb is a browser based trading platform that offers traders a streamlined experience for trading stocks, futures, forex, and options.
When deciding between trading credit spreads or debit spreads, it can be helpful to align the options strike prices and expirations with the level and direction of implied volatility.
Fibonacci retracement levels can be used to help identify support and resistance price levels in stocks and exchange-traded funds.
Many retirees spend their winters in southern states. But travel restrictions and COVID-19 concerns will likely impact the snowbird lifestyle this winter, especially if the U.S.–Canada border is closed.
When a relationship between a pair of stocks, futures, or options gets out of line, pairs trading may offer potential opportunities. Here’s how some investors choose among many combinations of bullish and bearish positions.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
