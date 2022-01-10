thinkTank: Are You Using the Active Trader Tool?

If you trade actively, one important consideration is getting your orders in quickly. The Active Trader feature on the thinkorswim platform could help.
If you’ve been trading awhile and are used to placing orders, you may be ready to consider the Active Trader feature on thinkorswim®. With Active Trader, you can enter orders with one click and move them to different price points by dragging your mouse. You can also cancel and replace working orders the same way. Keep in mind that any open orders could get filled while you’re in the process of modifying or canceling them. So, to use these features well, you should be an experienced trader and have confidence in your decisions. Even if you don’t fit this bill, you can still try out Active Trader using paperMoney® on thinkorswim without putting real money at risk while learning or just to get a deeper understanding of how the features might help. Consider a couple different ways to access Active Trader. Select the subtab in the Trade tab, or access it from any of the control bars on the right side of a chart.
When you first view Active Trader, the layout includes a chart on the left and prices displayed vertically on the right (see figure 1). You can change the layout to display the number of charts you like to review, similar to what you’d do in the Charts tab. You can also use the grid presets to quickly access a layout.
FIGURE 1: ACTIVE TRADER LAYOUT. Customize your layout in different ways. Consider familiarizing yourself with this feature even if you’re not an active trader. Chart source: The thinkorswim platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Let’s take a closer look at the Active Trader screen. It’s like a level 2 of the market displayed vertically. You see the bid and ask size—bid side representing buyers, and ask side representing sellers. Customize the columns by selecting the settings gear icon, and then save the layout so you can use it later.
On the right side of the Active Trader panel are several buttons (see figure 2). Select these to add or delete features. It may be worth your while to try each one—news screen, Level 2 quotes, dashboard, charts, time, and sales—displaying a set of order buttons between the chart and other market boxes or above your chart. You may find one you like.
FIGURE 2: THE CONTROL BAR. Try the different buttons. There may be a layout you like to use to get a better understanding of price movement. Chart source: The thinkorswim platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
If you want to place a market order, adjust the quantity by selecting the arrow next to the Buy MKT button, then select DB (or dashboard) from the control bar so you can see the current market price. When you’re ready to place the trade, select the Buy MKT button. An order confirmation dialog box will pop up, and you can choose to send the order. But if you want faster order entry, skip the confirmation screen by checking the auto send box on the dashboard (see figure 3). If you don’t want to place a market order, place your cursor on your desired price and select it. Please understand if you enable the auto-send feature, you will not be able to view the order in the confirmation screen prior to its final submission. You’re responsible for all orders placed in your account—another reason to use paperMoney before putting real money at risk.
FIGURE 3: PLACING ORDERS WITH ACTIVE TRADER. For some traders, price fills and speed are important, and using the Active Trader could shave a few seconds off the process of placing orders. Chart source: The thinkorswim platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Once the trade is filled, if you wanted to, you could scale out of your position by “bracketing” your order using the one-cancels-other (OCO) order type.
If you want a different perspective, you may want to give Active Trader a try. Sometimes a change in your screen layout could improve your trading experience.
Find your best fit.
Jayanthi Gopalakrishnan is not a representative of TD Ameritrade, Inc. The material, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and may not be reflective of those held by TD Ameritrade, Inc.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
The paperMoney® trading application is for educational purposes only. Successful virtual trading during one time period does not guarantee successful investing of actual funds during a later time period as market conditions change continuously.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.