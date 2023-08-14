What to Know About Catch-Up Contributions

SECURE 2.0 requires higher earners to put their catch-up retirement savings in a Roth 401(k), but this may not be possible for everyone.
The recently passed SECURE 2.0 Act will change rules governing the extra “catch-up” contributions workers aged 50 and older are allowed to make to employer-sponsored plans like 401(k) plans—at least for those earning $145,000 or more a year.
Under the existing rules, workers aged 50 and older can contribute an extra $7,500 to their accounts after they’ve hit this year’s $22,500 annual contribution limit. Starting in 2024, though, 50-plus savers will be divided into two groups. Those making less than $145,000 can continue making catch-up contributions to their regular pre-tax 401(k)s. Those making $145,000 or more will have to put their catch-up dollars in a Roth 401(k)—which means those contributions will be after-tax, though their withdrawals in retirement will be tax-free.
That’s what the law says, anyway. Unfortunately, the road from Congress to implementation has a few bumps. One is that some employer-sponsored retirement plans don’t offer a Roth option. If they don’t remedy that by 2024, people making more than $145,000 won’t be able to make catch-up contributions. In addition, many plan administrators have concerns about how to implement and manage these new requirements because many businesses don’t have the technology or capabilities to do so today. In the absence of guidance from the IRS, some plan administrators have contemplated scrapping catch-up contributions altogether, which is definitely not what Congress intended.
The lack of clarity may be frustrating for those who expect to fall into this group next year. After all, catch-up contributions can make a big difference in how much you’ll end up having saved when you retire—and it would be nice to know in advance whether you’re going to be able to make them. What are you supposed to do if your employer doesn’t have a Roth 401(k)?
Of course, we still have some time before this change is supposed to take effect, so there’s no need to panic. It’s possible the government will clarify how this is all supposed to work before the end of the year or possibly delay the start date for this change. The responsibility for implementing this change lies with the government and plan sponsors, but individuals can still take steps to prepare. Here are a few.
Call your retirement plan administrator. If you’re going to be older than 50 in 2024, earn more than $145,000 a year, and plan on making catch-up contributions, you can take this step now. Finding out whether your plan has a Roth 401(k) or if one might be in the works could help shed some light on what you’ll be able to do come January 1. Administrators are probably aware of the pending change, so it’s unlikely they’ll need to be prodded to do something.
If the end of the year comes without any clarification of the rules or guidance from the government, you still have options for saving more, even if they’re not as simple as automated catch-up contributions to your existing accounts.
Consider contributing your catch-up amount to an IRA. Assuming your income is under the IRS threshold, you could set aside the value of your catch-up contribution to a traditional or Roth IRA. For 2023, the annual maximum IRA contribution is $7,500—including a $1,000 catch-up contribution—if you’re 50 or older. Note that in the past, catch-up contribution levels for IRAs did not change, but under SECURE Act 2.0, they will be indexed to inflation beginning in 2024.
Consider a Roth conversion. If you wanted Roth savings but earn too much to contribute directly, you could also consider a backdoor Roth conversion. You’ll need to have a traditional IRA and a Roth IRA to make this work. First, you make after-tax contributions up to the annual maximum to the traditional IRA (make sure to file IRS Form 8606 every year you do this). Then, transfer the assets from the traditional IRA to the Roth IRA. You can make this transfer and conversion at any point in the future.
The conversion triggers income tax on any appreciation of the after-tax contributions—but once in the Roth IRA, earnings compound tax-free. Earnings distributed from the Roth IRA are tax-free as well, as long as you’re 59½ and have held the Roth for at least five years (note that each conversion amount is subject to its own five-year holding period as it relates to tax-free withdrawals).
If you have no other IRAs, figuring out the tax due will be simple. However, it can be more complicated if you have other IRAs. The IRS’ pro-rata rule requires you to include all your traditional IRA assets—that means your IRAs funded with pretax (deductible) contributions as well as those funded with after-tax (nondeductible) contributions—when figuring the conversion’s taxes. Then, you pay a proportional amount of taxes on the original account’s pre-tax contributions and earnings.
Say you contribute $6,000 to a nondeductible traditional IRA. You also have a rollover IRA worth $94,000 from a previous 401(k) made with pretax contributions. In this case, 94% of any conversion would be taxable. Here’s the math:
Although this strategy has existed for many years, the IRS hasn’t weighed in definitively, so it’s highly recommended that you work with a professional accountant or tax advisor.
You may be tempted to overlook your taxable brokerage account, but don’t let the name fool you: Taxable accounts can be pretty tax efficient if you’re careful. There’s no up-front tax break, and income is taxed in the year you recognize it. But if you hold assets for more than a year, your gains may qualify for a long-term capital gains tax rate that is lower than your regular income tax rate. Qualified dividends can also benefit from the lower capital gains tax rates. Tax-efficient investments (like certain municipal bonds) may also offer tax benefits. In addition, losses may be deductible and can be used to reduce your taxable income through a process known as tax-loss harvesting. And unlike with some tax-advantaged accounts, the IRS won’t restrict contributions, withdrawals, or how you spend the money.
There’s still some time before the lack of clarity surrounding this rule change might have any practical effect, but it may still be worth it to think about how you’ll react if, for some reason, this issue isn’t resolved by the end of the year. Call your plan sponsor, check with a professional advisor, and consider how you can start saving more with the tools you have now.
After all, there’s no reason not to make your own catch-up contributions to your taxable account now.
How much do you need to save to reach your retirement savings goal? Find out by answering a few questions.
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
This content is strictly for educational purposes only. It is not, and should not be considered, individualized advice or a recommendation.
TD Ameritrade does not provide tax advice. Clients should consult with a tax advisor with regard to their specific tax circumstances.
Roth IRA conversions require a 5-year holding period before earnings can be withdrawn tax free and subsequent conversions will require their own 5-year holding period. In addition, earnings distributions prior to age 59 1/2 are subject to an early withdrawal penalty.
The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for specific individualized tax, legal, or investment planning advice. Where specific advice is necessary or appropriate, consult with a qualified tax advisor, CPA, financial planner, or investment manager.
A rollover of retirement plan assets to an IRA is not your only option. Carefully consider all of your available options which may include but not be limited to keeping your assets in your former employer’s plan; rolling over assets to a new employer’s plan; or taking a cash distribution (taxes and possible withdrawal penalties may apply). Prior to a decision, be sure to understand the benefits and limitations of your available options and consider factors such as differences in investment related expenses, plan or account fees, available investment options, distribution options, legal and creditor protections, the availability of loan provisions, tax treatment, and other concerns specific to your individual circumstances.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2023 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.