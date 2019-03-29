Making the Most of Your Company’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP)

Does your company offer a employee stock purchase plan (ESPP)? Learn tips for making the most of this opportunity to invest in your employer and your portfolio.
Consider the unique aspects of your ESPP before you participate in the plan
When it comes to employee benefits and perks, many of us are familiar with the 401(k) plan and health insurance. And we’ve all heard about those fabulous office cafeterias popular in Silicon Valley and other places. However, there’s another potentially powerful, but often overlooked benefit available at many companies—the employee stock purchase plan (ESPP).
If your company offers one, an ESPP can provide you the opportunity to purchase shares of your company’s stock, often at a discount to the fair market value. How does it work? You purchase the shares via payroll deductions, which accumulate between an enrollment or offering period and a purchase period.
If you choose to participate, an employee stock purchase plan may provide a valuable opportunity to invest in your company for a discounted price and with favorable tax treatment. It can be an appealing strategy to help grow your wealth and pursue your financial goals. Of course, just because you work at a company does not mean that company’s stock is right for you, you still need to consider your goals and risk tolerance before investing. Let’s look at some of the key aspects of ESPPs you’ll want to consider before signing up.
The first factor is taxes. There are two ESPP types that can affect your tax liability:
If you’re unsure which type of plan your company offers, ask your company’s stock plan administrator for clarification.
Some ESPPs offer a lookback feature that can make them especially valuable. Under a lookback, the discounted price you pay for the shares is based on the stock price at either the start or the end of the offering period—whichever is lower. This provides some protection in case the price of your company’s stock declines in the near term.
One appealing aspect of ESPPs is that they involve the regular investment of a consistent amount of money, usually through a payroll deduction. This provides what financial experts call dollar cost averaging, and it’s one way to help manage the risk of market volatility while purchasing stock.
How’s that? When the stock price is lower, you’re able to purchase more shares with the same money. When the stock price is higher, you purchase fewer shares. Because your purchases tend to average out over time, it can make decreases in your company’s stock easier to absorb. That’s because you can buy more shares when things drift south—you’re buying at a relatively lower entry point. (Learn more tips for riding out volatility in your company’s stock price.)
With tax-qualified ESPPs, your tax liability is affected by how long you hold the shares. If you sell your ESPP shares more than two years after the start of the offering and one year after your purchase date, most of your purchase discount will be converted to long-term capital gains and taxed at a lower rate than ordinary income. So making the most of a tax-qualified ESPP often involves holding the shares long enough to receive that favorable tax treatment.
Some companies impose their own holding periods for ESPP shares because they don’t want employees to purchase discounted stock and then sell it immediately. Again, ask your ESPP administrator if you’re uncertain whether your company requires you to hold shares for a minimum length of time.
If you're considering participation in an ESPP, it's important to analyze the impact on your overall investment portfolio. Consider treating your company’s stock as you would other securities in your portfolio. Are your assets balanced to reflect your unique goals and risk tolerance? (Here’s a more in-depth look at equity compensation and diversification.)
Talk to your TD Ameritrade Financial Consultant about how ESPP participation can help you pursue your financial goals. If you have any questions about how your ESPP participation could affect your tax liability, consult your tax advisor.
This article was developed with input from myStockOptions.com.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade is separate from and not affiliated with myStockOptions.com, and is not responsible for their services or policies.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.