Ryan Campbell

Ryan is Content Manager, Learning Design and Development for TD Ameritrade, where he has worked since 2003. He has a wide background in financial services and deep interest in economics and politics. Ryan holds the Charter Market Technician (CMT) designation and currently manages educational content for TD Ameritrade, including timely articles, videos, and instruction designed to help investors and traders become more informed and knowledgeable.
Stock splits have increased as the U.S. market extended its bull run, but the actual benefits for investors are questionable.
When considering investments, many investors concentrate on the things that make a stock a good candidate. But what about the potential danger signs?
Technicians identify entry and exit signals based off support and resistance bounces or breaks. However, these aren’t always easy to identify.
Just as families tend to dial it back a bit during the summer months, so do markets and market participants. Here are a few potential opportunities and pitfalls to consider when searching for summertime sizzle.
Compound interest can potentially drive investment returns over a long time period, but there are a few things to consider, such as time, reinvestment and the importance of risk management.
Trading success doesn't mean "going for broke," or searching for the next big thing. It's more like pacing yourself at the hippest restaurant in town.
The so-called January effect and other seasonal patterns have long been part of market vernacular, but investors need to separate reality from myth.
Short-term traders and long-term investors use technical analysis to help them determine potential entry and exit signals for their investments.
The classic definitions of bear and bull markets—rising and falling prices, respectively—only tell part of the story. Learn the details and nuances.
Investors and traders alike can explore options by learning how they work, and decide if options are right for their risk level and objectives.
