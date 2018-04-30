Miranda Marquit

Miranda has been covering investing and finance as a freelance journalist for more than a decade. She's contributed to Marketwatch, NPR's Morning Edition, APM's Marketplace, Forbes, and numerous other online and offline publications. In addition to writing about money and markets, Miranda is an avid podcaster with a show about investing. She's also covered science, religion, and technology, in addition to finances. Miranda grew up in Idaho and loves travel and the outdoors. She holds a master's degree in magazine, newspaper, and online journalism from Syracuse University.
Hoping to access your 401(k) early? With the rule of 55, you might be able to take early withdrawals from your 401(k). But the rule is narrowly defined and specific. Here’s what you need to know.
How might the CARES Act impact your retirement accounts? Here’s what you need to know about tax and retirement relief in the time of the coronavirus.
With the 401(k) match at some companies disappearing in the wake of COVID-19, is it time to look into other types of retirement accounts?
Social Security is expected to see a shortfall in coming decades. Here’s what you need to know about protecting your golden years.
The “financial independence, retire early” (FIRE) movement was all the rage in 2018 and 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we think about a lot of things. Has the upheaval in 2020 changed the desire to FIRE? And how might retirement plans be affected by the current situation?
Got kids? Learn how to teach them about money, especially during their teenage years. Here’s what you need to know about investing for teens.
Inherited IRA? Here’s what you need to know about making the most of that money.
Going back to school looks different right now, but goal setting hasn’t changed. Here’s what you need to know.
Saving for college? The 529 plan is one of the most common college savings tools. Learn how a 529 plan can help you invest and save for higher education.
Target date funds, also sometimes called life cycle funds, offer some simplicity, but it’s important to be aware of the drawbacks before investing.
