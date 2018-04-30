Kevin Hincks is co-host of Futures with Lichtenstein & Hincks, a daily broadcast on TD Ameritrade Network, media affiliate of TD Ameritrade, that provides market commentary and trading education. He regularly appears on a number of shows on TD Ameritrade Network including Morning Trade Live and Market On Close.
Kevin has been an active member since 1986 of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), and Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). He has traded in the GE pit of the CBOE, worked as an independent trader, and operated his own firm.
Hincks holds FINRA Series 3, Series 7, and Series 63 industry licenses.
Vertical spreads are fairly versatile when taking a directional stance. But what if you're stuck in a range-bound market? Consider the iron condor.
When a stock suddenly enters a hyperbolic rally without clear fundamental reasons, it could be a classic “short squeeze.” Learn what a short squeeze is and how some investors approach them.
Selling covered calls is a neutral to bullish trading strategy that can help you make money if the stock price doesn't move.
Trading a stock around earnings day isn’t always simple. There tends to be volatility risk. It also helps to really know the company’s fundamentals.
Learn how a collar strategy—a covered call and a protective put—might be a way to manage stock risk.
Learn how a long calendar spread can be effective in a low-volatility trading environment.
Options trading involves risk, but these risks can be analyzed, monitored, and simulated with the thinkorswim® Risk Profile tool.
Much like rugby, options can seem complex, intimidating, and unorganized to the untrained eye. Kevin Hincks breaks down options basics.
Selling vertical credit spreads, and how it may be a high-probability strategy.
Do you follow the VIX as a volatility measure? Ever heard of the rule of 16? How about volatility skew? Learn how to apply these concepts to options trading.
