Doug Ashburn has been the managing editor of The Ticker Tape® since 2016. Doug spent more than 20 years as a foreign exchange options market maker at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. He has been a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA®) since 2006. Doug previously served as regional director for the Chicago region of PRMIA, the Professional Risk Managers' International Association, and he served as editor of Intelligent Risk, PRMIA's quarterly member newsletter. He holds a BS from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Stuart School of Business.
The value of a dollar is in constant motion. Sometimes, it strengthens against other currencies (or commodities), and sometimes, it weakens. But, is a weaker dollar good or bad?
Trading stocks and options can play tricks on your mind. Control as much as you can to reduce the risks you can't control. Avoid these four trading mistakes.
When you've got trades on, you typically focus on your profits or losses. But you could lose more times than you win and still come out ahead. Learn how to use probabilities to manage your options positions.
Arbitrage helps keep financial markets efficient, often with the aid of complex algorithms, pricing models, and lots of capital. Here’s a look at three types—index arbitrage, volatility arbitrage, and bond arbitrage.
Compared to covered calls and other basic options strategies, diagonal spreads don’t get a lot of love. But not only are they relatively straightforward, they’re also flexible and versatile. Here’s the story.
Why do stock indices change their components and what happens when there's a change?
Upward-sloping, flat, or negative? The yield curve is tracked by traders and investors as an economic and inflation barometer. Here are three ways to track yield curve spreads on the thinkorswim® platform.
Apple announced a 4-for-1 stock split effective August 31, 2020. Find out what a stock split means for your outstanding stock and options positions from TD Ameritrade.
Hey, trader! Do you know all the trading tools in the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade? Some of our trader pros share their favorite features and how to use them.
A key component of a sustainable financial plan is making goals SMART—specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-based.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.