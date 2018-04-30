TD Ameritrade
Doug Ashburn has been the managing editor of The Ticker Tape® since 2016. Doug spent more than 20 years as a foreign exchange options market maker at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. He has been a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA®) since 2006. Doug previously served as regional director for the Chicago region of PRMIA, the Professional Risk Managers' International Association, and he served as editor of Intelligent Risk, PRMIA's quarterly member newsletter. He holds a BS from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Stuart School of Business.

 

Get Doug’s perspective

Is a Weaker Dollar Good or Bad? Like Many Things Economic, It Depends November 2, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Doug Ashburn

The value of a dollar is in constant motion. Sometimes, it strengthens against other currencies (or commodities), and sometimes, it weakens. But, is a weaker dollar good or bad?

5 min read  |  Economic Trends
Four Big Mistakes Even Experienced Traders Make and How to Avoid Them October 14, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Doug Ashburn

Trading stocks and options can play tricks on your mind. Control as much as you can to reduce the risks you can't control. Avoid these four trading mistakes.

6 min read  |  Trading Psychology
The Win/Loss Conundrum: Understanding the Odds September 28, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Doug Ashburn

When you've got trades on, you typically focus on your profits or losses. But you could lose more times than you win and still come out ahead. Learn how to use probabilities to manage your options positions.

5 min read  |  thinkMoney Magazine
Arbitrage Camouflage: The Invisible Hand Keeping Stock, Bond, and Options Prices in Line September 14, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Doug Ashburn

Arbitrage helps keep financial markets efficient, often with the aid of complex algorithms, pricing models, and lots of capital. Here’s a look at three types—index arbitrage, volatility arbitrage, and bond arbitrage.

5 min read  |  Trading Basics
When Calendar Met Vertical: A Diagonal Spread Tale September 2, 2020 11:52 AM   |  Doug Ashburn

Compared to covered calls and other basic options strategies, diagonal spreads don’t get a lot of love. But not only are they relatively straightforward, they’re also flexible and versatile. Here’s the story.

7 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
What Happens When the Stocks in an Index Change? August 26, 2020 2:06 PM   |  Doug Ashburn

Why do stock indices change their components and what happens when there's a change?

3 min read  |  Investing Basics
Charting the Course: 3 Ways to Track the Yield Curve on thinkorswim® August 13, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Doug Ashburn

Upward-sloping, flat, or negative? The yield curve is tracked by traders and investors as an economic and inflation barometer. Here are three ways to track yield curve spreads on the thinkorswim® platform.

3 min read  |  Futures
Apple Announced a Stock Split. What Happens to My Options? August 11, 2020 6:18 AM   |  Doug Ashburn

Apple announced a 4-for-1 stock split effective August 31, 2020. Find out what a stock split means for your outstanding stock and options positions from TD Ameritrade.

5 min read  |  Options Trading Basics
thinkorswim® Trading Tools, Tips, & Tricks: Secrets from the Pros July 23, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Doug Ashburn

Hey, trader! Do you know all the trading tools in the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade? Some of our trader pros share their favorite features and how to use them.

5 min read  |  thinkorswim Platform
No Excuses: It Might Be Time to Set SMART Financial Goals July 20, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Doug Ashburn

A key component of a sustainable financial plan is making goals SMART—specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-based.

3 min read  |  Savings Goals
