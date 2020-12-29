Want to Kill Some Time with Calendar Spreads? Learn the Setup, the Roll Decision, and the Risks

Calendar options spreads can be effective during sideways markets and during periods of low volatility. Here’s how to set up and roll a calendar—and a rundown of the risks.
If you’ve been trading for a while, you’ve likely lived through one of those low-volatility, “watching-paint-dry” markets. Instead of twiddling those thumbs, consider putting them to work on an options strategy designed for such a market.
Option traders interested in premium collection strategies—those that profit from time decay (“theta”)—often turn to short strategies such as iron condors or short verticals. These are considered “credit” trades, because the premium is collected up front. They’re designed to profit if the underlying stock stays within a certain range through expiration but may not be successful if the underlying falls outside that range.
But there’s a debit options strategy—where the premium is paid up front—that also aims to profit from theta. It’s called the calendar spread. Calendars can be effective in times of low volatility and potentially useful if you think a stock or ETF will trend sideways in the near term.
Interested? Here’s what you should know about managing calendar spreads, ideas on when calendar spreads may be useful, the potential profit and loss (P&L) points, and the risks.
Calendars are created using any two options of the same stock, strike, and type (either two calls or two puts) but with different expiration dates. For example, if XYZ is $50, and you think it’ll trade in a tight range around $50 for a while, you might buy one July $50 call for $3 and sell one June $50 call for $2—also your maximum risk. You’d then be long a June/July calendar spread for a $1 debit (plus transaction costs).
How do you profit? If, as you expect, the shorter-term options decay at a faster rate than the longer-term options, the spread “widens,” and you may be able to close out the spread for a profit. All things being equal, if XYZ were to finish at $50 at expiration of the short options, your short options would be worth zero, while the long options might at that point be worth $2. Because your long spread has “widened” from $1 to $2, your profit, if you were able to sell to close that position, would be $1 (minus transaction costs). It’s not always this perfect, but that is the idea.
The P&L graph looks something like a tent, as maximum profits at the strike give way to lower profits sloping downward in both directions, eventually hitting break-even points before finally losing partial or full value (see figure 1).
FIGURE 1: THE CALENDAR SPREAD TENT. Theoretical P&L graph for a long calendar spread. Note the point of maximum profit is right at the strike price (as of the date the short options expire). For illustrative purposes only.
As expiration of that front leg nears, a decision needs to be made. Your short leg will soon expire, and if you do nothing before expiration, you could be left with half a spread. Plus, if your options are in the money (ITM) at expiration, are you prepared to either deliver the underlying or take a short position in it?
You might consider liquidating the entire spread by closing out both legs. But there’s another idea: Rolling calendar spreads. The term “rolling” simply means moving options from where they are now to somewhere else. That could be a different expiration date, a different strike, or both.
When the short options in a calendar spread are nearing expiration, you might decide to roll them out to the same strike with another expiration date. This can be accomplished by buying your short options to close and selling to open the same strike on another expiration date. Just make sure the expiration you roll to isn’t further out in time than your long options. Remember, the rationale of a calendar spread is positive theta—nearer-term options generally decay at a faster rate than longer-term options—so if your new short leg has more time until expiration than your long leg, this would likely be a negative-theta position.
Here’s an example using the theoretical options values from the table below. Let’s say you’re long the 50-strike call with 29 days until expiration and short the 50-strike call that expires in one day. A roll would involve buying the expiring options to close and selling another 50-strike call with options that have fewer than 29 days left until expiration. Because this roll involves selling options with more time to expiration than the options you’re buying to close, you should be able to roll for a credit. You also need to consider the transaction costs and margin requirements on the new position.
THE ROLL DECISION: WHICH OPTIONS? Weekly options allow flexibility in the roll decision. Because they are short-lived instruments, weekly options positions require close monitoring, as they can be subject to significant volatility. Profits can disappear quickly and can even turn into losses with a very small movement of the underlying asset. For illustrative purposes only.
Which expiration you decide to roll to is up to you. There are no hard-and-fast rules, and like most options trading decisions, there are trade-offs. Options decay more quickly the closer you get to expiration; that’s the nature of theta. So you might choose to roll to the eight-day options. And assuming the underlying has stayed in a range near the 50 strike, you might be able to roll it again next week, and the next week. With weekly options, there’s an expiration on any given Friday. You might look to continue each week until you get to your long strike. At that point, you’ll likely want to liquidate both legs of the spread. Keep in mind, there’s no guarantee of a secondary (liquid) market for any option at any given time.
The potential issue with this strategy is transaction costs. The more often you place a trade, the more often you’ll incur costs. So you might instead decide to roll to the 22-day options. The premium, and thus the credit you’ll receive, is higher than it is for the eight-day options, but you won’t have as many opportunities to repeat the process before it’s time to liquidate the entire spread.
Other factors in your decision could include:
Calendar spreads can be effective in times of low volatility and are potentially useful if you think the underlying might stay within a tight trading range in the near term. The mechanics of setting up and rolling calendar spreads might seem intimidating at first, but after you break them down into individual parts and individual decisions, you might consider giving this strategy the thumbs-up, especially during those low-volatility, thumb-twiddling markets.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Please note that the examples above do not account for transaction costs or dividends. Transaction costs are important factors and should be considered when evaluating any options trade. Transaction costs for trades placed online at TD Ameritrade are $0.00 commission for stock orders. Options orders are subject to a $0.65 fee per contract. Orders placed by other means will have higher transaction costs.
Rolling strategies, spreads and other multiple-leg option strategies can entail additional transaction costs, which may impact any potential return. These are advanced option strategies and often involve greater risk, and more complex risk, than basic options trades.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.