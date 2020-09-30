Cameron May began his Wall Street career in 1997, ultimately spending eight years with two major firms as a full-service broker, margin analyst, risk analyst, and trader. He made the move to education in 2005, and has since taught tens of thousands of investors in topics such as Value, Growth, Income Investing, Portfolio Management, Technical Analysis, and Options Trading. Cameron is a graduate of BYU’s Marriott School of Business and currently holds Series 7 and Series 63 securities licenses.
Learning to invest can be like learning your way around a new city. Familiarize yourself with things close to home, then branch out.
Should you switch from trading long options strategies to short options strategies when volatility levels are high? Sometimes prices are high for a reason.
Get some Halloween stock treats and bone up on some investing ideas for your Halloween portfolio.
When volatility rears its occasional head, some investors consider cashing out stocks. But are there better ways to ride out market volatility? Cameron May explains.
The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) indicates the average price of an intraday period weighted by volume. The value is calculated during the trading day, from open to close, making it a real-time dynamic indicator.
Shifting tastes and preferences have led to the emergence of publicly traded plant-based meat alternatives such as Beyond Meat (BYND), and established food producers are responding.
Following trendlines, pennant formations, and other chart patterns can help you identify potential places to enter and exit trades.
Understanding the basics of stocks. This is a stocks 101 article defining what is a stock.
Financial Literacy Month is a good time to think about your financial wellness. Throughout the month TD Ameritrade will be sharing education ideas and resources to help grow investors’ financial literacy.
Learn how the put/call ratio is calculated and how to use the P/C ratio as an indicator of stock market sentiment.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.