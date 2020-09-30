TD Ameritrade
Education Coach, TD Ameritrade

About Cameron May

Cameron May began his Wall Street career in 1997, ultimately spending eight years with two major firms as a full-service broker, margin analyst, risk analyst, and trader. He made the move to education in 2005, and has since taught tens of thousands of investors in topics such as Value, Growth, Income Investing, Portfolio Management, Technical Analysis, and Options Trading. Cameron is a graduate of BYU’s Marriott School of Business and currently holds Series 7 and Series 63 securities licenses.

Get Cameron’s perspective

Learn to Invest: Your Goals, Objectives, and Investment Products March 26, 2020 3:54 PM   |  Cameron May

Learning to invest can be like learning your way around a new city. Familiarize yourself with things close to home, then branch out.

5 min read  |  Investing Basics
Ask a Trader: When High Volatility Hits, Should I Switch from Long to Short Options Strategies? November 12, 2019 3:39 PM   |  Cameron May

Should you switch from trading long options strategies to short options strategies when volatility levels are high? Sometimes prices are high for a reason.

5 min read  |  Options Trading Basics
Halloween Stocks Could Offer a Treat for Your Portfolio October 9, 2019 10:15 AM   |  Cameron May

Get some Halloween stock treats and bone up on some investing ideas for your Halloween portfolio.

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Ask the Coach: This Volatility Is Scaring Me. Should I Be Cashing Out Stocks? October 7, 2019 1:53 PM   |  Cameron May

When volatility rears its occasional head, some investors consider cashing out stocks. But are there better ways to ride out market volatility? Cameron May explains.

5 min read  |  Trading Strategies
Where’s the Momentum? Put VWAP to the Test September 4, 2019 10:15 AM   |  Cameron May

The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) indicates the average price of an intraday period weighted by volume. The value is calculated during the trading day, from open to close, making it a real-time dynamic indicator.

5 min read  |  Technical Analysis
Investing in Meat Alternatives & Plant-Based Companies: Opportunities and Risks June 27, 2019 10:15 AM   |  Cameron May

Shifting tastes and preferences have led to the emergence of publicly traded plant-based meat alternatives such as Beyond Meat (BYND), and established food producers are responding.

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Mapping Out an Entry and Exit Plan: When to Buy & When to Sell Stocks June 18, 2019 10:15 AM   |  Cameron May

Following trendlines, pennant formations, and other chart patterns can help you identify potential places to enter and exit trades.

4 min read  |  Technical Analysis
Investor's Manual: What Is a Stock? April 5, 2019 4:00 AM   |  Cameron May

Understanding the basics of stocks. This is a stocks 101 article defining what is a stock.

1 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
It’s Financial Literacy Month: Why Education Never Stops for Investors April 1, 2019 4:00 AM   |  Cameron May

Financial Literacy Month is a good time to think about your financial wellness. Throughout the month TD Ameritrade will be sharing education ideas and resources to help grow investors’ financial literacy.

5 min read  |  Household Finances
Using the Put/Call Ratio to Gauge Stock Market Sentiment March 19, 2019 4:00 AM   |  Cameron May

Learn how the put/call ratio is calculated and how to use the P/C ratio as an indicator of stock market sentiment.

6 min read  |  Technical Analysis
