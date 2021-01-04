Ask the Coach: Implied Volatility and Vega: How’re They Related?

Implied volatility and vega both measure volatility but they have some differences. Here’s some insight from an education coach at TD Ameritrade.
Hey Coach! I’m trying to analyze different options strategies by looking at implied volatility and vega. What’s the difference between the two, and how can I use them to decide which options to trade?
Both implied volatility (IV) and vega are important when analyzing an options position, but their differences may not be obvious. Simply put, both provide information about how a given option or options position may react in the future, and both are products of an options pricing model. Let’s start with IV.
When a set of variables like underlying price, strike price, days to expiration, interest rates, and dividends are crunched through an options pricing model like Black-Scholes, one value that can be back-solved is IV. The math is complex, but ultimately the IV value that comes out of this formula estimates how much the underlying asset could potentially move in the future.
Explore upcoming TD Ameritrade webcasts.
IV also tells you how much time premium is built into the price of a given option. And with that information, you can compare the current level of IV to the historical range of volatility for that security to determine if the options price is “cheap” (more suited to buying premium) or “expensive” (more suited to selling premium).
Now, while IV tells you how much a stock might move in the future, vega tells you how much the options price may change as IV changes. For example, let’s suppose that:
Because the value of the option is $500 ($5 x 100 shares per option), if IV rises from 40% to 50%, the value of the option would be expected to rise by $10 (vega of $1 times a 10-percentage-point increase in IV) to $510. If IV declines from 40% to 30%, the value of the option would be expected to decline to $490.
Ideally you would buy premium when IV is low and vega is positive. If IV rises after you enter the trade, the value of your position increases because of vega (higher volatility). Conversely, you’d ideally sell premium when IV is high and vega is negative. A subsequent decline in IV would then work in your favor.
Vega doesn’t exist in a vacuum. When volatility changes, it’s usually working in concert with changes in the stock price and time itself, each with their own greeks (delta and theta). Find out about the interplay of the greeks during the life of a trade.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.