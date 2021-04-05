TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe

thinkMoney® Magazine

Issue 51  |  Spring 2021

thinkMoney is TD Ameritrade's award-winning quarterly print magazine for active traders. Full of fresh thinking, humor, and trading how-to's on equities, options, and futures.
thinkMoney 51
thinkMoney 51
Download PDF
6 min read

Charting for Traders: The 5 Biggest Charting Mistakes You’re Probably Making 6 min read

6 min read

How to Exit a Trade (Without Losing Your Mind) 6 min read

5 min read

Got Vol? Trade Around It. 5 min read

2 min read

Ask the Coach: Buying Options Instead of Selling Them 2 min read

1 min read

Capiche: Why Are You Getting In a Trade? 1 min read

5 min read

Futures Primer: Wrapping Your Arms Around Futures 5 min read

5 min read

thinkTank: What If ... ? 5 min read

5 min read

Vol Whisperer: Vol Crush Could Be a Dealbreaker 5 min read

thinkMoney® Magazine

thinkMoney by TD Ameritrade is a free, award-winning quarterly print magazine for active traders. Enjoy a fresh, fun take on all things equities, options, and futures, plus get insights on market trends and trading strategies. View selections of recent issues or complete past issues below. To be the first to know when a new issue is published, download the free thinkMoney mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or sign up for quarterly thinkMoney emails.

thinkMoney 52
Summer 2021
thinkMoney 51
Spring 2021
thinkMoney 50
Winter 2021
thinkMoney 49
Fall 2020
thinkMoney 48
Summer 2020
thinkMoney 47
Spring 2020
thinkMoney 46
Winter 2020
thinkMoney 45
Fall 2019
thinkMoney 44
Summer 2019
thinkMoney 43
Spring 2019
thinkMoney 42
Winter 2019
thinkMoney 41
Fall 2018
thinkMoney 40
Summer 2018
thinkMoney 39
Spring 2018
thinkMoney 38
Winter 2018
thinkMoney 37
Fall 2017
thinkMoney 36
Summer 2017
thinkMoney 35
Spring 2017
thinkMoney 34
Winter 2017
thinkMoney 33
Fall 2016
thinkMoney 32
Summer 2016
thinkMoney 31
Spring 2016
thinkMoney 30
Winter 2016
thinkMoney 29
Fall 2015
thinkMoney 28
Summer 2015
thinkMoney 27
Spring 2015
thinkMoney 26
Winter 2015
thinkMoney 25
Fall 2014
thinkMoney 24
Summer 2014
thinkMoney 23
Spring 2014
thinkMoney 22
Winter 2014
thinkMoney 21
Fall 2013
thinkMoney 20
Summer 2013
thinkMoney 19
Spring 2013
thinkMoney 18
Winter 2013
thinkMoney 17
Fall 2012
thinkMoney 16
Summer 2012
thinkMoney 15
Spring 2012
thinkMoney 14
Winter 2012
thinkMoney 13
Fall 2011
thinkMoney 12
Summer 2011
thinkMoney 11
Winter 2011
thinkMoney 10
Fall 2010
thinkMoney 9
Spring 2010
Take thinkMoney with you wherever you go.
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.

Scroll to Top