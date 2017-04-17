Coach's Corner: Enter and Exit… With Attitude

Random decisions lead to random results. Consider using MACD and stochastic indicators more consistently to get in and out of trades.
"Buy low, sell high." You’ve heard this phrase a million times. It’s so wired into your brain, it seems easy to determine where a stock’s high and low points are. In reality, to find appropriate and consistent entries (lows) and exits (highs) might just be one of the hardest skills to master. The good news? There are different techniques you can use to find the potential entry/exit spots. One is to identify a stock’s support and resistance levels. It may sound easy, but it’s something Investools students need help with all the time and a reason they rely on our instructors to help them practice applying the concept.
Think of support and resistance levels respectively as floors and ceilings. A stock can drop until it falls to its natural floor and bounces. Prices can then rise until the stock reaches a natural ceiling and its progress halts. This all sounds good in theory. But bring up a chart to find these levels and you’ll be scratching your head. There are so many ups and downs, it gets hard to choose which one is the floor, and which one is just a step down the stairs, so to speak. This confusion is why figuring out a bullish position’s entry can be tough. How many times have you identified a stock that has “pulled back” and thought to yourself it’s the perfect time for the stock to bounce, only to see it continue a pullback?
Support and resistance may sound like geeky technical terms for reading stock charts, but their existence is deeply rooted in investor psychology. Eventually a stock falls far enough so buyers are ready to overcome the stock’s sellers. It’s possible investors saw the stock previously bounce at these levels several times in the recent past. Or, maybe they noticed the stock had broken through those levels multiple times and then pulled back to those old highs. As more people see the same price levels, it attracts more interest. And, voila. Support is formed. It’s not magical, but simply a reflection of demand. This becomes a level where buyers overwhelmed the stock’s sellers. The opposite is true for resistance when sellers overwhelm the buyers. So, how can you identify these support and resistance levels?
One approach is to use multiple technical indicators together like, for example, the MACD histogram and the stochastic (see Figure 1). Stocks move up or down, but how far down is low enough to qualify as a support level? It could be when both indicators fall below their respective charts’ midpoints, and turn higher. Then, you look at the corresponding price level for the stock and see if it is at or above its prior low point. If so, you may have a new support level that can be used for a possible entry signal. As the stock rises and both indicators climb above their charts’ midpoints, new resistance levels may be formed, especially if it’s in an area where the stock has peaked before. These levels may also be used for exits.
Using two indicators together helps to smooth out random ups and downs and provide some consistency. You can use this kind of analysis on daily charts for intermediate trend trades with stocks, or on smaller time frames for short-term positions, like options trades.
FIGURE 1: HOW TO FIND SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE.
Note that when both MACD and stochastic indicators agree that a high or low has been reached, and price is at a previous high or low point, it’s a stronger signal that a support or resistance level has been formed. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes, only.
It’s not about randomly identifying entries and exits for new positions. It’s about building a repeatable process using multiple technical indicators to identify common support and resistance levels. And keep in mind other approaches, including fundamental analysis, may assert very different views.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Investools Inc. and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies not responsible for each other’s services or polices.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.