What’s Going on in The Markets? A New Calendar to Help Keep Track

Between earnings, dividends, IPOs, economic events, stock splits, and investor conferences there are 2,602 events scheduled for this October alone. Even though a lot of those aren’t going to be relevant to every investor, it’s clearly no easy task to keep track of what’s going on in the markets from one day to the next.
That’s why we’re always working on new tools and resources to help investors stay on top of it all. One of the newest resources is an updated full-page markets calendar that TD Ameritrade clients can access. Log in to tdameritrade.com and go to Research & Ideas > Markets > Calendar.
Look familiar? With the update, it matches the calendar on My Accounts Overview, but we’ve added features and new data to make it even better.
With the new calendar, it’s easy to identify when events are occurring as well as a breakdown of the type. Since there can be hundreds of events on a given day, using the drop down menu above the calendar allows you to filter them by watch lists or positions in any of your linked accounts.
From there, you can view All Events or, using the tabs at the top of the page, filter by one of these options:
FIGURE 1: UNFILTERED DATA.
To access the new calendar, log in to tdameritrade.com and go to Ideas > Markets > Calendar. From there, you can filter the calendar by information relevant to you, like your positions and watch lists, and see news and highlights for current and upcoming events. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
We wouldn’t leave you hanging without being able to get more than just a monthly view. On the right side of the calendar there are highlights related to the day and event type you’ve chosen. That same area will also have news related to the event with links to recent articles.
There are several ways to filter information depending on the type of event you’re looking at (figure 2). For example, you can filter earnings by “Beat,” “Missed,” “Met,” and “Unreported.” For upcoming dividends, you can filter by current dividend yields that are greater than 3%, or less than or equal to 3%.
FIGURE 2: DRILL DOWN FOR MORE INFO.
Once you’ve selected an event type from the tabs at the top of the page—in this case we selected earnings—you can click the underlined text (1) to filter the table below (2). Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
There’s more to earnings than just the quarterly numbers. As an investor, there’s a company attached to each of those shares you own and listening to earnings conference calls is one way to monitor what’s happening at the businesses you’ve invested in. It’s also one way to potentially identify new investment opportunities you might want to research further. Either way, it’s not always easy to track down the information for a company’s earnings call.
With the new calendar, we made it easy to listen to earnings calls by including call-in information in each stock symbol’s row. The megaphone icon, shown in Figure 3 below, indicates that a company has an available conference call. All you need to do is click the icon and it’ll take you to the company’s page with information on how to dial in.
FIGURE 3: DIALING IN TO EARNINGS.
The megaphone icon (circled in orange) indicates that there is an available conference call for that company. Click the icon to be redirected to the company’s page with information on how to access the conference call. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
In addition to a redesign and new features, we’ve also added new data to the calendar. Now it’s easier to stay up to date on investor conferences including summits, tradeshows, business updates, seminars workshops, and more.
FIGURE 4: INVESTOR CONFERENCES.
Once Investor Conferences is selected from the tabs at the top of the page, clicking on a date will show summits, tradeshows, business updates, seminars workshops, and more. It also shows upcoming events happening in the next several days. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
The economic events section has also been expanded to include more events, more details and expected forecasts from Briefing.com, making it easy to keep track of everything from retail sales to labor reports.
FIGURE 5: ECONOMIC EVENTS.
With the expanded economics event section, it’s easy to get a view of upcoming economic data releases that includes forecasts from Briefing.com, actual figures once the data is released, prior actual figures and previous figures if the data is being revised in the new report. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
No matter what type of investor you are, it can be useful to have a one-stop place to go to stay on top of market happenings. Whether you’re keeping track of upcoming earnings for stocks in your portfolio, or just want to make sure you don’t miss next year’s annual meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, the new markets calendar covers it.
