Learn How to Place Trades and Check Orders on tdameritrade.com

There are several ways to place a trade and check an order on the tdameritrade.com web site. Learn about the Trade tab, SnapTicket and related features here.
Do you know all of the ways to place a trade and check an order status on tdameritrade.com? Thanks to the Trade tab, SnapTicket® tool, and the easy-to-use features that work in concert with them, you’re never more than a click (or a tap) away from placing an order or reviewing order status. Here’s what you need to know.
What would you like to trade—stock, ETF, bond, options contract or other security? You can do it all from the main page. Suppose you would like to buy a stock. To access the order screen, log in to your TD Ameritrade account at tdameritrade.com, and click Trade > Stocks & ETFs > Buy/Sell from the main menu. Then, use the Action menu and select Buy. Enter the quantity of shares as well as the symbol. Then, select an order type, set a price, and select a time-in-force. Next, click Review order to confirm your trade and Place order to complete it.
Want to make an options trade instead? Click the Options tab and fill out the relevant fields as shown in figure 1 below.
Need more help with the process of placing a trade? Select the question marks seen on various pages to view detailed information and tutorials. Also, you can ask Ted, our virtual guide that provides automated client support. Just click the “Ask Ted” icon located at the top of any page.
FIGURE 1: TRADE FROM THE TRADE TAB.
To place an option trade, go to Trade > Options > Buy/Sell. Then, enter strategy, symbol, action, number of contracts, expiration, strike, call/put, order type, price and time in force. Review the order and place the trade. Options trading available only in appropriately approved accounts. For illustrative purposes only.
No matter where you navigate to on tdameritrade.com, SnapTicket remains at the bottom of your browser so you can conveniently place a trade. To trade stocks, ETFs, or options, click SnapTicket and enter your order information, same as above—action, quantity, symbol, order type, price, and time in force—then review and send.
FIGURE 2: SNAPTICKET.
Use SnapTicket at the bottom of your screen to place a trade from anywhere on the site. For illustrative purposes only.
You can also start a SnapTicket order by hovering over an underlined symbol anywhere on the site. You’ll get a quote for the symbol and Buy and Sell buttons. Click Buy or Sell to open the SnapTicket with the symbol populated.
Look for underlined symbols on the Watch List and Positions pages and throughout the Research & Ideas section. You’ll also see them in My Dock—a customizable dashboard that you can use as you navigate the site.
You can also initiate an order from within the watch list by clicking on the bid/ask for a stock.
FIGURE 3: PLACE AN ORDER USING SYMBOL HOVER.
Hover over an underlined symbol to get a quote, and use the Buy and Sell buttons to start an order in SnapTicket. For illustrative purposes only.
Once you’ve placed an order, click Order Status from the Trade tab or the SnapTicket to review its status.
FIGURE 4: ORDER STATUS.
Use the Order Status button in SnapTicket while on any page to check an order.
