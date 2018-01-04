Your Guided Tour Through the Consolidated 1099 Tax Form

The TD Ameritrade 1099 Information Guide can escort investors safely through the numbers and notations of your Consolidated Form 1099.
Do the letters OID mean anything to you? How about DIV, INT, or MISC? If your answer was "I've seen those letters on a tax form," congratulations. These are among the designations assigned to 1099s you might see as part of a Consolidated Form 1099.
Confused? A little overwhelmed, maybe? That's understandable; tax forms can be overwhelming for many people. But have no fear: the TD Ameritrade 1099 Information Guide can help. Our professionals have designed it to help escort you through the numbers and notations of your Consolidated Form 1099.
The Consolidated Form 1099 combines five separate 1099 forms into one. It covers reportable income and transactions for the tax year, from interest income to investment expenses, royalties to REMIC. But all that information packed into one document can be a little intimidating.
That’s where the guide comes in. We created it to help you streamline your tax preparation and clarify some elements of the consolidated 1099 tax form that may be confusing. It breaks the form into individual sections, offering clear graphics and an easy-to-understand look at what each section contains—and just what those complicated references mean.
Your consolidated 1099 will contain all reportable income and transactions for the year. Depending on your account activity, yours may include any or all of the following:
We looked at common questions clients have had about the consolidated 1099 and used them to develop the guide. Images from the 1099 illustrate specific examples, including details to explain many different scenarios.
Reporting requirements for brokerages. The information that brokers like TD Ameritrade have to report to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can differ from the reporting requirements of individual investors. The guide shows you what items and information brokerage firms need to report, to help you understand the numbers reflected on your 1099 form.
Changes. The guide highlights differences from last year’s Consolidated Form 1099, as well as new sections that have been added to the form. A special “What’s new” heading on the front page calls attention to the most significant updates.
Questions? We’ve got answers. You’ll find an FAQ in the guide, plus an interactive table of contents that offers fast navigation. Find the 1099 Information Guide in the TD Ameritrade Tax Center, along with other tax-related information, resources, and forms. Log in to your account and go to My Account > Tax Center.
