Get the Lowdown: How to Handle a Corrected 1099

Corrected 1099s typically mean there has been an income reallocation. Learn how to file a corrected 1099 from TD Ameritrade.
True or false? A corrected 1099 form must mean your broker made a mistake.
False. While it’s true that everyone, even a broker, is capable of a slip-up, if you received a corrected 1099, it’s likely due to an income reallocation rather than a mistake. It happens more frequently than you might guess.
Let’s explain. When you receive a distribution from a security, it’s received as qualified or non-qualified dividends, return of capital, or long- or short-term capital gain distributions, just to name a few. However, when that amount was distributed, the true “taxability” may not have been known. Brokers are required to provide updated tax forms to tax filers within 30 days of learning about a material change to tax reporting.
This is particularly common for regulated investment companies (RICs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Although the company pays the distribution one way, the tax advisors for the company may determine that the income should be taxable in a different manner. This could change an investor’s dividend income into capital gain distributions or return of capital. Essentially, the income allocation and tax classification may change after funds are distributed to investors. Brokers are then required to make these updates on the investors’ tax forms.
Securities income reallocation requires a change in the reporting based on material findings uncovered for up to three years. That means you may receive a corrected 1099 after filing your taxes. We feel your pain. Preparing your tax return the first time around isn’t usually a picnic. Filing a corrected tax return, potentially three years later, won’t be high on your list of favorite things either.
The upside? Most income reallocations happen before the April 15 tax filing deadline. If you’re invested in RICs or REITs, you may want to consider filing for an extension no matter what, just to buy some time in the event of an adjustment.
Filing taxes can be difficult, but getting an extension is relatively simple, and you have options. Take a look at the Extension of Time To File Your Tax Return page from the IRS. You can file an extension on your own, even if you use a professional tax preparer, which can potentially save some fees. And if you're not sure how to file an amended tax return, your tax advisor can certainly help you. Keep this in mind: the extension is for time to file your tax return; it does not extend the time to pay taxes, so read the form carefully.
Although there’s nothing you can do to avoid getting corrected 1099s after filing, you can prepare for the possibility by reviewing your original 1099s thoroughly. Do you understand everything that’s listed? If not, there’s nothing wrong with asking your broker some questions. Just keep in mind that a firm is never able to guarantee that you won’t receive any more corrected tax forms.
For investors who receive multiple corrections before April 15, please be aware that the IRS probably hasn’t received all of these notices by the tax deadline. The filing deadline for brokers to submit the 1099 file to the IRS is March 31, but some brokers will file for an extension. IRS Publication 1220 details what, when, and how brokers report tax forms.
TD Ameritrade clients can sign up for electronic delivery of tax documents and stop receiving paper documents.
Set your document delivery preferences here (requires login)
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade does not provide tax advice. We suggest that you seek the advice of a qualified tax-planning professional with regard to your personal circumstances.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.