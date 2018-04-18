TD Ameritrade
Director, Investment Products & Digital Guidance, TD Ameritrade

Tom is Director, Investment Products & Digital Guidance for TD Ameritrade, where he has worked since 2006. Tom and his team are responsible for developing managed portfolio products for TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC. He collaborates with a team of developers, customer support representatives, and branch associates to improve the client experience for long-term investors by enhancing the digital experience as well as launching new product features and capabilities. Tom holds the Certified Financial PlannerTM (CFP®) designation and the Series 7, 63, 66, and 24 securities licenses.

 

Explore Choices in Socially Conscious Investing July 9, 2019 10:15 AM   |  Tom Casey

What positive practices in environmental friendliness, corporate governance, and positive employee relations make different companies qualified to be called “socially responsible”?

5 min read  |  Portfolio Strategy
Create a Monthly Budget Checklist to Move You Toward Your Goals June 6, 2019 4:00 AM   |  Tom Casey

Monthly budgets can be a good way to track spending and set savings goals. Learn how to set up a monthly budget checklist.

5 min read  |  Creating a Budget
Take Advantage of Customization in Your Portfolio Strategy May 28, 2019 4:00 AM   |  Tom Casey

Investors have several choices as they look to create a customized portfolio to help them pursue their investment goals.

5 min read  |  Investment Guidance
How You Can Tackle Your Midyear Investment Review May 8, 2019 4:00 AM   |  Tom Casey

Most people generally review their investments once a year. But many things can happen over the course of 12 months that might impact your investment portfolio. Check out three reasons to consider a midyear investment review.

5 min read  |  Portfolio Strategy
Wearable Portfolio: TD Ameritrade Mobile Trading App November 13, 2018 4:00 AM   |  Tom Casey

Check your investment account info and progress toward your financial goals directly from your smartwatch.

5 min read  |  Mobile Apps
Family and Finances: The Working Mom Balancing and Saving Act May 5, 2017 12:00 AM   |  Tom Casey

Juggling family schedules is hard, but saving and investing should be simpler.

3 min read  |  Household Finances
Essential Portfolios: Automated Low-Cost Investing Solution January 29, 2017 11:00 PM   |  Tom Casey

The automated investing solution from TD Ameritrade Investment Management assigns a confidence score to help long-term investors see if they can reach goals.

4 min read  |  Investment Guidance
Down to Essentials: Professional Investment Management at a Lower Cost October 27, 2016 12:00 AM   |  Tom Casey

Long-term investors looking for a lower-cost digital-first platform designed around their goals may want to turn to an automated investment offering.

3 min read  |  Investment Guidance
