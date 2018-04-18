Tom is Director, Investment Products & Digital Guidance for TD Ameritrade, where he has worked since 2006. Tom and his team are responsible for developing managed portfolio products for TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC. He collaborates with a team of developers, customer support representatives, and branch associates to improve the client experience for long-term investors by enhancing the digital experience as well as launching new product features and capabilities. Tom holds the Certified Financial PlannerTM (CFP®) designation and the Series 7, 63, 66, and 24 securities licenses.
What positive practices in environmental friendliness, corporate governance, and positive employee relations make different companies qualified to be called “socially responsible”?
Monthly budgets can be a good way to track spending and set savings goals. Learn how to set up a monthly budget checklist.
Investors have several choices as they look to create a customized portfolio to help them pursue their investment goals.
Most people generally review their investments once a year. But many things can happen over the course of 12 months that might impact your investment portfolio. Check out three reasons to consider a midyear investment review.
Check your investment account info and progress toward your financial goals directly from your smartwatch.
Juggling family schedules is hard, but saving and investing should be simpler.
The automated investing solution from TD Ameritrade Investment Management assigns a confidence score to help long-term investors see if they can reach goals.
Long-term investors looking for a lower-cost digital-first platform designed around their goals may want to turn to an automated investment offering.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.