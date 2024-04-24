On a Roll: Stocks Edge Higher Following Another Batch of Strong Earnings Ahead of Meta Platforms

] Major indexes are firm following the first two-day win streak of April for the SPX. Strong earnings from Visa, AT&T, and Texas Instruments helped, and investors anticipate robust results from Meta Platforms later today followed by Microsoft and Alphabet tomorrow. Yields rose early Wednesday, presenting a possible headwind.
Stocks try for three positive sessions in a row following strong earnings
Meta Platforms on tap later today with focus on advertising, costs
Investors ponder Tesla’s weak quarter while awaiting Microsoft, Alphabet tomorrow
(Wednesday market open) With April’s first two-day rally in the books, Wall Street remained firm this morning as investors awaited results from Meta Platforms (META) and pondered Tesla’s (TSLA) disappointing quarter.
Big-tech earnings dominate today and the rest of the week, likely setting the general tone. Tesla shares bounced in premarket trading Wednesday despite the company missing analysts’ expectations. The rally probably reflects oversold conditions and hopes for a more affordable car from the struggling company.
Hockey great Wayne Gretzky said he skated toward where the puck will be, not where it is. Investors might want to remember that as they watch tech earnings filter in this week and next. It’s not so much what they did in Q1. It’s what they say about the near future, and Tesla’s results and the market’s reaction could be emblematic.
Meta Platforms skates up for the opening face-off later today, followed by Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) tomorrow. Key things to watch, besides their guidance and any insight on AI trends, include Meta’s continued progress with cost cutting, cloud growth at Microsoft and Alphabet, and internet advertising growth for Meta and Alphabet.
“Big Blue,” also known as IBM (IBM), is another cloud competitor on tap after the close today, and chip giant Intel (INTC) reports tomorrow. Intel’s take on sector demand could get close attention following jitters this earnings season after initial reports from semiconductor firms. Tech stocks generally rallied into their earnings this week, indicating potential investor optimism despite the sector’s recent plunge.
“Earnings will help dictate near-term price action, primarily reports from META, MSFT, and GOOGL later this week,” said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “Sentiment around the AI secular growth story has taken a bit of a blow, following weak guidance from ASML (ASML) and no raised guidance from Super Micro Computer (SMCI). This could shift however if META, MSFT, and GOOGL demonstrate growth and healthy adoption of their respective AI offerings.”
March Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices report, the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation metric, is due Friday. We’re in a “bad news is good” environment with stocks extremely sensitive to Treasury yields. Any sign of softness in the economy could summon a cheerful greeting from Wall Street, starting with today’s durable goods data and tomorrow’s first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data. Yields rose this morning following stronger data out of Australia and Germany, but major indexes were mostly higher in premarket trading as investors focused on solid earnings from Texas Instruments (TXN), AT&T (T), and Visa (V).
Futures based on the SPX were up 0.3% shortly before the close of overnight trading and futures based on the NDX climbed 0.8%. Futures based on the $DJI were flat.
Durable orders jumped 2.6% in March, well above the Briefing.com consensus of 1.5%. However, stripping out transportation, orders rose just 0.2%, a sliver below the average 0.3% estimate. The 10-year note yield dropped about one basis point following the report.
Tesla earnings weren’t a pretty affair in terms of hitting Wall Street’s hopes. The company missed average estimates for both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue. Still shares jumped 11% in premarket trading as investors grabbed onto CEO Elon Musk’s words about beginning production of an affordable model as soon as later this year. Tesla didn’t just miss on revenue and profit numbers. Its gross margin fell 199 basis points year over year, reflecting competition that’s forced down prices across the industry.
Boeing (BA), like Tesla, has had a turbulent year. Safety issues including a blown-out door on an Alaska Airlines (ALK) flight a few months ago raised new concerns and hindered production while airline customers expressed frustration. Still, shares bounced 3% in early action Wednesday following an earnings beat, but losses were heavy as the company slowed 737 production to address issues and the company has now suffered seven quarterly losses in a row. Stuff to listen for on Boeing’s call today include any color on the search for a new CEO to replace Dave Calhoun, who recently announced he’s stepping down at the end of the year, and any potential guidance. There was no guidance in the press release.
For stocks like Tesla and Boeing that have been under pressure, any sense of light at the end of the tunnel could be something bullish investors grab onto.
Meta up next: Meta isn’t officially a “tech” stock, residing instead in the communication services sector. That sector is actually up for the last month, far outpacing the chip-led tech sector. Meta treaded water the last few weeks after a strong rally to start the year and remains up more than 40% year to date.
The fast start out of the gate came as Meta reported profit tripling year over year in Q4 as revenue jumped 25% and expenses fell 8%. Meta also declared a dividend for the first time ever. Investors would probably like to see similar progress in Q1 and could be rooting for the company to trim losses in its virtual reality business. That unit lost more than $4.6 billion in Q4.
Last time out, Meta predicted Q1 sales to range between $34.5 billion and $37 billion. It also forecast expenses for 2024 in a range of $94 billion to $99 billion. Though meeting these metrics might support shares, investors might be looking for something even better, judging from the stock’s performance. Companies that haven’t achieved expectations so far this quarter, whether on guidance or quarterly numbers, are getting punished on Wall Street.
Stocks on the move:
Inflation ahead: Friday’s March PCE data come after hotter-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) reports already released for the month.
There’s some hope that PCE could be milder, in part due to fluctuations in PPI and also because it’s less shelter focused. CPI, which grabbed so much of the market’s (and the Fed’s) attention lately, has been inflated mainly by rising shelter and insurance costs.
Consensus is 0.3% for both PCE and core PCE on a month-over-month basis, according to Trading Economics, the same as the 0.3% increases for each in February. Core strips out volatile energy and food prices. On an annual basis, analysts expect PCE to be up 2.6% and core PCE to also rise 2.6%, compared with 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively, a month earlier.
Before PCE, investors get a glance Thursday at the government’s first estimate for Q1 gross domestic product (GDP). Analysts expect an annually adjusted growth rate of 2.5%, down from 3.4% for the final Q4 reading, according to Trading Economics. With inflation a key concern, keep an eye on the report’s GDP Deflator, which rose 1.7% in Q4. Analysts expect that figure—which measures the cost of all final domestically-produced goods and services across the economy—to be up a steep 3% in Q1.
Market estimates have been climbing for weeks based on robust economic data, playing into expectations that the Fed could wait longer to cut rates. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model now pegs GDP to grow at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.9%, not much below the final Q4 reading of 3.4%. That monitor gets updated today.
Tomorrow also brings Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, but watching that report lately has been like watching paint dry it’s changed so little. Last week’s 212,000 is expected to climb to 215,000 this time around, according to Briefing.com. Continuing claims, which climbed above 1.8 million last time out, remain relatively low, as do initial ones.
Auction block: Firm demand for yesterday’s $69 billion 2-year Treasury auction supported the fixed income market, and more auctions are scheduled in days to come. Though this might seem like an obscure thing to watch, it’s a potential market-moving factor with yields elevated and U.S. government debt at record levels. A record $70 billion 5-year note auction this afternoon and a 7-year auction Thursday could help determine yields. Treasury yields and stocks are locked at the hip lately, as yesterday’s yield drop and stock market rally showed.
Tuesday in review:
Stocks ended with broad gains Tuesday after a round of strong earnings encouraged investors ahead of highly anticipated quarterly reports from major technology companies. The $DJI posted a two-week high, and the SPX hit its highest close in over a week.
“Stocks continue to bounce back from oversold conditions, helped by a modest decline in Treasury yields,” Schwab’s Peterson said. Shares of General Motors (GM) jumped 4.4%, and United Parcel Service (UPS) added 2.4%, both propelled by firmer-than-expected quarterly results. Verizon Communications (VZ) advanced almost 3% after reporting quarterly numbers.
Early today, futures traders place 98% chances of rates remaining unchanged at the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) April 30–May 1 meeting. Odds of a 25-basis point cut at the June meeting are around 15%, rising to roughly 40% for the late-July meeting, based on the CME FedWatch Tool.
Greenback outlook: Where’s the dollar going? Get the latest review on currencies and how a strong dollar might affect the global economy from Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Schwab.
CHART OF THE DAY: FINE LINE. The S&P 500 (SPX-candlesticks) first two-day rise this month puts it roughly halfway between two key chart points. Above is the 50-day moving average at 5,119 (blue line), which might serve as resistance. Below is a level just below 5,000 that marks a 23.6% retracement of the October-March rally (red line) and might be support. Data source: S&P Dow Jones Indices.Chart source: thinkorswim platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Fear itself: The VIX, often thought of as Wall Street’s “fear index,”
picked up last week as geopolitics and crude oil prices raised uncertainty.
Still, looking ahead, the market doesn’t indicate high potential of VIX
remaining elevated much above current levels. Futures contracts out toward the
end of the year mainly traded in the 17–18 range early this week, below the
long-term average of around 20 and also close to where VIX trades at the
moment. The exception is October, where futures again trade above 20. This
could reflect election-related concerns.
One word for
you: A famous movie quote says the future is in plastics. That was nearly 60
years ago, but for oil companies worried that gasoline demand could peak in
coming years, plastics made from chemicals derived from fossil fuels could get
more future focus. Unfortunately for the industry, Barron’s reports,
there’s a glut of plastics and a huge amount of new production capacity coming
online by the end of the decade. Prices have fallen more than 50% in the United
States since 2021. Despite this, fossil fuel companies see chemicals as an
expansion opportunity, with plastics increasingly used in everything from cars
to rugs. Most chemicals end up as plastics, and they’re derived from numerous
sources, including liquified petroleum gas, naphtha, and natural gas.
Plastic wrap: About 10% of the
102 million barrels of oil produced each day end up as chemicals, and “big
plastics producers like Exxon Mobil (XOM), LyondellBasell (LYB), Shell
(SHEL), and Dow (DOW) have collectively plowed tens of billions of
dollars into new plants,” Barron’s said. Saudi Arabian Oil
and Chevron (CVX) are also investing in chemical production. It’s an
interesting trend to watch in the energy sector as peak gasoline possibly
looms, but raises fresh environmental concerns, as well. Speaking of XOM and CVX,
both report at the end of the week and could be watched closely for their
insight into current production and demand trends with crude oil still near
last fall’s highs despite political temperatures cooling somewhat in the Middle
East this week.
Calendar
April 25: March Pending Home
Sales, first Q1 GDP estimate, and expected earnings from Bristol-Myers Squibb
(BMY), Merck (MRK), Intel (INTC), Union Pacific (UNP), Dow (DOW), Alphabet
(GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), T-Mobile (TMUS), and Valero Energy (VLO).
April 26: March PCE Prices
and March core PCE Prices, March Personal Income and Personal Spending, final
University of Michigan April Consumer Sentiment, and expected earnings from
AbbVie (ABBV), Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Aon (AON).
April 29: Q1 Employment Cost
Index, April Consumer Confidence, and expected earnings from Paramount Global (PARA).
April 30: April Consumer
Confidence and expected earnings from 3M (MMM), Coca-Cola (KO), Eli Lilly
(LLY), McDonald’s (MCD), Amazon (AMZN), Starbucks (SBUX), and Super Micro
Computer (SMCI).
May 1: FOMC meeting
announcement and press conference, March construction spending, April ISM
Manufacturing Index, and expected earnings from CVS Health (CVS), DuPont (DD),
Estee Lauder (EL), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Mastercard (MA), and Carvana (CVNA).
