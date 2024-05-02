Apple Ahead: iPhone Maker's Revenue in Focus, While Market Rallies into Jobs Report Despite Post-Fed Plunge

The day begins with major indexes higher following Wednesday's late plunge, but recent rallies simply haven't had staying power. Apple earnings loom later today with a focus on how the company can accelerate revenue.
Early strength comes after yesterday’s late and dramatic plunge, as rallies continue to bump into resistance
Apple earnings later get a positive preview from Qualcomm’s strength, while jobs report Friday looms
(Thursday market open) Wall Street is higher early Thursday, but caution abounds because this week’s rallies haven’t held. The Federal Reserve meeting triggered choppy trading late Wednesday, and volatility could spill into today’s session as investors jockey for position ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) earnings later today and the April Nonfarm Payrolls report tomorrow.
Yesterday’s dramatic and disappointing finish might limit enthusiasm ahead of those numbers. The roller coaster ride began after the Fed kept rates unchanged, citing “a lack of further progress” in bringing inflation down to its 2% target. On a positive note, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated rate hikes are unlikely, and the central bank slowed its quantitative tightening (QT) program designed as a brake on the economy.
Encouraged by the QT news and Powell’s dismissal of potential hikes, investors crowded into stocks, sending the S&P 500® index (SPX) up as much as 1.2% during Powell’s press conference. The rally ended with a thud, unraveling in the final half hour of the session and ultimately sending the SPX to a lower finish.
Looking ahead, earnings from Apple can still swing weight. However, they’ve lost some punch over the last year amid struggles to grow revenue, so results might not have as much impact. As always, investors could be on the lookout for phone trends, updates on AI initiatives, and thoughts on the increasingly competitive China landscape (see more below).
Consensus for Friday’s April jobs growth is 250,000, according to Briefing.com. That compares with 303,000 in March, and generally anything above 200,000 signals strength. Unemployment is expected to stay at 3.8%, while hourly wages could rise 0.3%. Wages could be a key market-moving factor Friday. Anything 0.3% or below would likely be considered positive from an inflation standpoint, but anything above that might reinforce the higher for longer rate scenario.
Data this morning on preliminary unit labor costs for the first quarter carries a higher profile than normal after the Q1 Employment Cost Index rose more than expected, fueling inflation concerns. Those concerns weren’t abated by today’s data, as unit labor costs climbed 4.7% compared with the Briefing.com consensus of 2.5%. They were flat in Q4.
Futures based on the SPX climbed 0.7% shortly before the close of overnight trading and futures based on the Nasdaq-100® (NDX) rose 0.9%. Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average® ($DJI) were up 0.5%.
Weekly Initial Jobless Claims stayed on the low end of the recent range at 208,000, the government said this morning, while continuing claims of 1.774 million were also light. Neither figure suggests any slowing in the jobs market.
First-quarter productivity, meanwhile, rose just 0.3% in the government’s preliminary reading, a disappointment when analysts had expected 0.8%, according to Briefing.com.
Fed Round-Up: While yesterday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement held few surprises, investors appeared to seize on Powell’s post-meeting press conference comment that “it’s unlikely the next policy rate move will be a hike.” Investors were also encouraged by the Fed saying it’ll ease up on quantitative tightening, referring to the process of letting maturing bond proceeds drop off the central bank balance sheet without reinvesting.
There were a few notable changes to the statement from the previous meeting. A sentence was added acknowledging “lack of progress” on inflation in “recent months.” That stickiness in inflation in the first quarter of this year is likely to keep Fed policy on hold until later in the year. The committee needs to see a resumption in the decline in inflation to feel confident enough to cut rates.
“Markets had been concerned that the Fed might rule out rate cuts this year or even signal a potential rate hike,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab. “However, the message was consistent with the potential for one to two cuts of 25 basis points (or 0.25%) each in the federal funds rate in 2024.”
In the post-meeting press conference, Powell addressed a few questions that have weighed on the bond market. He indicated that the committee does believe policy is “restrictive” at current levels despite the ongoing resilience in the economy.
The announcement on balance sheet reduction “is not a big surprise,” Jones said, as the Fed had signaled it was reviewing the program and would likely slow it down due to concerns about the need to maintain liquidity in the financial system. “It isn’t likely to have much impact on the market,” Jones added.
Numbers to know: Later this morning, we’ll get March factory orders after an unexpected drop in March Construction Spending and a move back into contraction for the April ISM Manufacturing PMI® released yesterday. The U.S. manufacturing economy continues to struggle, raising questions about consumer demand amid high interest rates.
Analysts expect a 1.6% increase in factory orders after a 1.4% rise in February, Briefing.com said.
At your service(s): On a less than positive inflation note, higher prices paid in the April ISM Manufacturing survey yesterday initially hurt Treasuries. This could help raise the profile of tomorrow’s ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, again with a focus on prices. Consensus for the headline non-manufacturing number tomorrow is 51.8%, according to Briefing.com, up slightly from 51.4% in March. Prices paid was 53.4% in March, down from 58.6% in February. Investors likely want to see more of that downward trend tomorrow in hope that services inflation could be slowing.
Earnings scorecard: Life’s generally been good for the large caps so far this earnings season, but small-cap shares in the Russell 2000® (RUT) haven’t enjoyed the same power. As of earlier this week, the blended earnings growth rate for Russell 2000 stocks was –12% for the first quarter, with blended including companies that already reported along with expectations for those yet to report.
Apple up next: With Nvidia (NVDA) yet to report, Apple becomes the penultimate mega cap to open its books. So far, mega caps have been a mixed bag earnings-wise, with solid outings from Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL) but disappointing tidings from Tesla (TSLA) and Meta Platforms (META). A strong report from phone chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM) late Wednesday appeared to send a positive signal about industrywide phone demand, and Apple shares rose in premarket trading.
With Apple, focus is likely to zoom in on iPhone demand along with any hints Apple can deliver about its next-generation phones and potential AI incorporation. Apple’s earnings might play second fiddle to its June developers conference, when the company is expected to outline more detailed plans on AI. The technology could be used to create Apple Music playlists, improve search features and Siri, and power new features on the iPhone, Bloomberg reported. In addition, the conference could shed light on the iPhone 16 expected to debut later this year, which could incorporate new AI features. iPhones do already have some AI features, like portrait mode.
Before that June excitement, Apple is holding an event next Tuesday where media reports say it might introduce a new iPad. Any insight on next week’s and June’s events in today’s call could be latched onto by investors eager for Apple to find ways to boost revenue amid recent growth struggles. Part of the problem is heavy iPhone competition in China, a major market, and Apple executives could provide more insight on that today, as well.
Other major earnings reports to watch this afternoon include Amgen (AMGN) and Coinbase (COIN).
Stocks on the move:
Wednesday in review:
Investors were treated to a bit of head fake yesterday afternoon when the SPX initially soared 1% during Powell’s press conference only to give back gains and finish lower for the day. Small-cap stocks and the $DJI managed to close higher, however. The TNX vacillated in the hours following the Fed’s decision and closed down five basis points for the day.
Early today, futures traders place 9% chances of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the FOMC’s June 11–12 meeting, rising to roughly 26% for the late-July meeting, based on the CME FedWatch Tool. Chances of at least one cut this year top 80%.
CHART OF THE DAY: CRUDE SPILL. A merciless rise in the U.S. dollar index ($DXY-purple line) can’t be ruled out as one reason for the recent downturn in U.S. crude oil futures (/CL-candlesticks). A strong dollar historically weighs on crude and other commodities priced in dollars, and concerns about delayed U.S. rate cuts even as the European Central Bank (ECB) looks more likely to trim rates have helped boost the greenback lately. Data sources: CME Group, ICE. Chart source: thinkorswim platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Ideas to mull as you trade or invest
Wage musings: Like the rest of us, Powell and the Fed don’t know what Friday’s jobs report will say in terms of wage growth, but analysts expect it to stay strong at 0.3% month over month. Tuesday’s Employment Cost Index rose 1.2% for Q1, outpacing the consensus Wall Street estimate of 1.1%. Still, the market’s steep sell-off on the data seemed a bit dramatic considering the slight miss, underscoring the Treasury market’s sensitivity to any sign of inflation. The strong reading has some analysts rethinking what April wage gains might look like, with some now predicting a 0.4% or even higher wage rise tomorrow, but keep in mind the number that caused an uproar Tuesday covered Q1, and April was Q2.
Glimmer of hope: The March Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report released Wednesday pegged openings at 8.488 million. Analysts had expected 8.7 million, which would have been little changed from February. “The JOLTS figure showed a lower-than-expected number of job openings, the lowest since February 2021,” said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Schwab. “The quits rate dropped to 2.1%, the lowest reading since August 2020. All of this is illustrative of a loosening labor market.” Quits, specifically, can provide a read of the job climate because people don’t tend to leave a job voluntarily unless they feel chances are strong of finding a new one. When quit rates drop, it often suggests less job security, perhaps due to slower hiring. Naturally, lower job openings and quits aren’t good news for workers, but keep in mind that JOLTS typically averaged 5 million to 6 million a month back before the pandemic, so jobs remain historically abundant. What the report signaled is perhaps some slowing of worker movement between jobs, which can keep wage gains tamer and tamp down inflation. That’s good news for interest rates.
Jobs report prep: Consumer spending continues to propel economic growth. Unfortunately, the same consumer spending can elevate inflation, and last week’s gross domestic product (GDP) and personal spending data suggest that customers continue to spend above their means, possibly because they feel confident their jobs aren’t going anywhere. The “quit rate” in yesterday’s JOLTS data, however, suggests some people might feel a bit less sanguine. With all this in mind, check tomorrow’s Nonfarm Payrolls report for labor market participation, which tends to rise when jobs are plentiful. Average weekly hours worked is another way to track demand from employers. Labor force participation of 62.7% in March was little changed from previous months, while the average work week edged up by 0.1 hour to 34.4 hours.
May 3: April Nonfarm Payrolls, April ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, and expected earnings from Hershey Foods (HSY).
May 6: Expected earnings from Palantir (PLTR) and CNA Financial (CNA).
May 7: Expected earnings from Disney (DIS) and McKesson (MCK).
May 8: March wholesale inventories and expected earnings from Airbnb (ABNB).
May 9: Expected earnings from Hyatt Hotels (H) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).
