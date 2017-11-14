Grounded: Recent Dow Transports Slump a Red Flag for Economy?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has scaled all-time high after all-time high this year. But what about transportation index?
Industrials make, transports take – it’s one of the foundational components to the technical analysis system known as Dow Theory, and to our economy in general.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) continues to hog financial media headlines as it scales all-time high after all-time high this year. However, the Dow’s big-wheeled cohort, the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJT), has taken a recent tumble, dropping nearly 6% from a record close in mid-October.
Some market professionals follow the transportation average, aka “the transports,” as one gauge of the U.S. economy, as the index includes many of the nation’s largest airlines, railroads and other companies responsible for moving people and freight from point A to point B. A healthy economy typically translates into strong demand for shipping and related services.
The transports have also been considered a leading indicator. For example, if the Dow industrials are rising but the transports are declining, that may signal an economic slowdown. What gives? Here’s a few factors possibly at play and other things to keep in mind:
The price-weighted transportation average is believed to be the oldest stock index, first compiled in 1884, making it about a dozen years older than the industrial average. Nine of the first 11 companies were railroads.
Today, the 20-company transportation index includes six passenger airlines and four railroads, as well as several delivery service companies, trucking firms and marine shippers.
According to Dow Theory, the transports should “confirm” the trend of the Industrial average; “divergence” may indicate a potential reversal of a trend.
For the year through November 13, the industrial average was up about 18.7%, while the transportation average was up about 5.2%. Is this the sort of “divergence” that suggests trouble for the economy? At this point, there doesn’t appear to be much cause for concern, several professionals say (especially considering U.S. GDP jumped 3% in the third quarter).
Transports “are often a barometer for health for the broader economy but are not a pure economic play,” says Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst with Bankrate.com. Transportation companies “are still subject to industry dynamics and pressure on profit margins. Also, by nature, these companies tend to be more capital- and labor-intensive and slow-growers.”
This year’s outperformance by broader market measures, such as the industrials and the S&P 500, also reflects investors’ quest for higher-growth sectors, such as technology, McBride adds.
Transports’ recent dip comes with crude oil rallying to the highest levels in over two years. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, has surged about 20% since the end of June, topping $57 a barrel last week.
Oil remains well below the $100-plus levels that hurt airlines a few years ago. Still, a sharp upswing in crude typically portends higher jet fuel prices, a major expense for airlines.
Larger airlines are also grappling with intense fare competition from discount carriers, some analysts say, making their shares among the weakest performers in the transportation average this year.
Railroads are among the top transport performers this year as the growing economy boosts demand for raw commodities like coal, oil and steel, and for cars and other goods.
That demand is reflected in many numbers for the railroads. During the first 44 weeks of 2017, U.S. railroad traffic totaled nearly 23.3 million carloads and intermodal units, up 3.5% from the same period in 2016, according to the Association of American Railroads.
In October, intermodal traffic, referring to freight shipped in large containers via multiple modes of transportation, reached the highest level ever, according to the railroad association.
In other words, most everything at ground-level in the transportation industry may be doing just fine, despite rising oil prices.
Rail and trucking demand “are both healthy this year,” and have been since the fourth quarter of last year, says Keith Schoonmaker, an analyst with Morningstar, Inc. Additionally, trucking company rates have been firming amid stronger demand and tight capacity, he says.
Over the past year, “most transports have been operating well, and delivering solid margins (indeed, record margins at some railroads). Balance sheets are healthy too,” Schoonmaker adds. “Looking forward, we expect demand to continue to improve broadly.”
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
All investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are
separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other's
policies or services.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.