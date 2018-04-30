Bruce Blythe

Bruce was managing editor of The Ticker Tape in 2014 and is a frequent contributor. He started in financial news in 1992 as a wire service reporter covering the livestock and grain futures markets from the trading floors of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade. He’s since worked as a reporter or editor for Dow Jones Newswires, Reuters, Bloomberg, and Crain’s Chicago Business.
As a journalist, Bruce has covered agriculture and food production; commodity futures markets; energy and biofuels; investing, trading, and money management; cryptocurrencies; retail; technology; and sports.
Bruce grew up on his family’s farm in eastern Iowa. He holds a degree in agricultural journalism from Iowa State University.
A leadership change in the White House could mean a shift in policy priorities, but if you’re a long-term investor, other factors such as earnings, taxes, and interest rates may be larger concerns. Perhaps now’s the time for a post-election portfolio review.
Discover what constitutes a mid-cap stock, and learn about investing in mid-cap stocks.
In 2020, many “coronavirus stocks” emerged as COVID-19 forced drastic changes in how we work and live. With colder weather ahead for much of the United States, it’s worth thinking about which companies and industries may be poised for strong performance or outperformance into 2021 as consumers increasingly hunker down indoors.
As the sports world comes back to prominence after the coronavirus-related shutdown, sports betting stocks have gotten considerable attention. Interested in this sector? Here's a play-by-play for investors.
In an ideal world, you’d never need to sell any portion of your portfolio for cash, but sometimes you may have to. Here are some things to consider when selling stocks in an emergency.
Special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have been around awhile, but they’ve gotten some new attention in 2020. Here’s a look at the mechanics and risks for investors involved in blank-check companies.
S&P 500 Index futures can provide investors and traders with exposure to the individual companies that make up the S&P 500 Index. But trading futures is different from trading equities. Understand how they work and how you can trade them.
Learn how to potentially accumulate wealth by understanding the habits of wealthy people. In general, it’s about balance, in mind and body, as well as spending and savings.
Education is key to trading stocks. The decision to start trading and investing in stocks depends on your personal situation—including whether you have investable assets.
What are contango and backwardation? It’s all about the future: whether deferred-month futures contracts are priced higher than the front months. Learn why a market might be in contango or backwardation.
