How the Presidential Election Could Affect the Stock Market & Your Portfolio

The U.S. election could affect the stock market with volatility. Use your long-term investment goals as your guide.
Manage expectations by sticking to your long-term investment goals
Think beyond the immediate election; contemplate long-term impacts and fundamentals
Identify implications for your portfolio if either presidential candidate should win
Wondering how the upcoming election could affect the stock markets? For investors, a good way to think about the November election is to consider it as an event, much like a storm. Do you want to ride through the storm on a jet ski, which could have some rewarding thrills but carries a high risk of falling off and getting injured? Or do you want to go through the storm in an aircraft carrier, barely feeling jostled but, admittedly, with no adrenaline rush?
To answer this, look at your portfolio. Now think about your investing goals, which will be your guide for choosing how best to navigate the storm of the stock market and election. If you’re investing for the long haul, you might want to stick to a holistic financial plan and avoid being heavily weighted in any one sector, even if it might reward you with a thrill as you ride the wave. Whether your portfolio goals are income growth, capital appreciation, retirement planning, or something else, keep your objectives firmly in mind.
Then perform a bit of scenario analysis. And finally, remember the big picture. There’s politics at the national level, the local level, and lots of stuff in between.
If you try to invest based on the outcome of the election, consider your long-term goals. Will any changes you make force you to veer off course? Will your strategy be jeopardized? Think of the big picture. You don’t want to ride out a storm with all of your eggs in one basket, which can leave you more exposed to damage.
How much could your investments be affected by the election? Will it be business as usual regardless of who sits in the White House or controls the Senate? Do you have exposure to sectors that could be impacted for better or worse depending on the outcome? What about taxes?
If history—and specifically 2016—is a guide, we should expect some market volatility (see figure 1). Don’t forget we still have to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and recession as well. Too many concentrated positions can leave you open to risk, so watch for policies that might affect your portfolio.
This is a lot to think about. So let’s look at an example of a well-documented policy and create two scenarios, one for each candidate. We can use environmental policy platforms, not because of any specific controversy, but because the candidates have each been very clear on their opposing positions.
We know from his website and platform that former Vice President Joe Biden supports developing new nuclear technologies to help fight climate change; ending new federal land oil and gas leases; and implementing taxes to reduce carbon emissions.
President Donald Trump has publicly stated that he wants to continue to increase the use of fossil fuels, support energy development on federal lands, and maintain easier pollution-control policies that favor businesses and manufacturing.
Both platforms have short-term and long-term implications, but how could they impact your portfolio? Of course, this is where the merits of a diversified portfolio and asset allocation come into play. Ask yourself if it will be business as usual under these policy scenarios. Might any of these policies impact your strategy in the long run? Are you overweighted anywhere that could heighten your risk? You should only need to pivot if your investing goals are in jeopardy.
Try the same exercise with tax policies or other major issues on which the candidates have opposing positions.
It appears from early polling that the House of Representatives will likely remain under Democratic control, but questions remain about whether Republicans will continue to control the White House and the Senate. If there’s a sweep, today’s rhetoric from candidates is more likely to become policy. If our current mix of political control continues, it’s probably safe to assume that enacting policy changes will be more challenging for either presidential candidate.
It’s been said before, but it bears repeating: Markets have up days and down days. You can’t control any of that. Focus on what you can control, and seek someone who can act as a coach or sounding board. Long-term financial planning is much like other personal goals, such as losing weight, eating healthier, or running a marathon (not a sprint). Discipline matters.
For investment guidance for your unique goals, get our custom support and recommendations from TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC.*
After all, your best strategy should start with you.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
*Advisory services are provided by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC (“TD Ameritrade Investment Management”), a registered investment advisor. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc. TD Ameritrade Investment Management provides discretionary advisory services for a fee. Risks applicable to any portfolio are those associated with its underlying securities. For more information, please see the Disclosure Brochure (Form ADV Part 2A).
Asset allocation and diversification do not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.