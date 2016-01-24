Sector Spotlight: Consumer Discretionary Spending & Outlook

Consumer spending lit a fire under consumer discretionary stocks in 2015. Can spenders deliver again this year?
Consumers wined, dined, and bought lots of new cars last year, fueling the consumer discretionary stock sector to double-digit gains in a not-so-glamorous run of stock market trading. But will the sector, with all its fun and frolic, still have steam in 2016? The answer lies in the hands of the predictably unpredictable consumer.
If 2015’s consumer sector results are any indication, consumers emboldened by better job prospects and low gasoline prices will continue to spend more freely on material things that make them happy and keep them technologically fashionable and up to date.
In a year when financial markets dipped into the red in the final hours of trading, consumer discretionary shone. The Consumer Discretionary Index handily outpaced the nine other sectors of the S&P 500—posting a roughly 9% gain in 2015, according to S&P Capital IQ data.
Consumer discretionary stocks are considered "cyclical" stocks, or those that tend to wax and wane with expectations for economic growth. These differ from defensive sectors, which include stocks of must-have items like food, health care, and utilities—things consumers generally can't do without no matter what’s going on in the economy or with its outlook. The three biggest categories within the consumer discretionary sector are Internet retail, movies/entertainment, and restaurants, says Sam Stovall, managing director at S&P Capital IQ.
Historically, consumer discretionary stocks are early-cycle performers, gaining in a low or falling interest rate environment because they are credit-sensitive sectors of the economy. Wall Street's current expectation for a slow and measured pace of interest rate hikes in 2016 is not expected to derail the consumer discretionary sector—at least not right now. Many stock experts looking into the crystal ball for 2016 see continued strength in consumer discretionary stocks. But, as always, risks hang on the horizon as well.
Stovall outlines the potential positives for consumer discretionary stocks in 2016:
Of course, for every yin there is a yang, and Stovall warns of sector risks:
Use Stock Screener to narrow selections. Log in at tdameritrade.com > Research & Ideas > Screeners > Stocks. Then select the criteria that are important to you.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.