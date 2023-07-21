Since 1997, the Schwab Center for Financial Research (SCFR) has provided top-quality research, timely market insights, and practical guidance to help investors make better decisions. Schwab experts are featured regularly in the news media, sharing their views on topics including markets, the economy, financial and retirement planning, portfolio management, and investment strategy. SCFR also produces Schwab Equity Ratings.
Earnings were less than stellar the last day or two, raising concerns that economic struggles might be affecting corporate health now and in coming quarters. Data is light today but next week includes PCE prices. The Fed meets next week and a rate hike is built into futures trading.
The market's long win streak appears to be in jeopardy this morning after investors gave a double thumbs down to earnings results from Tesla and Netflix. Generally, earnings have been strong so far, though several misses among regional banks might raise eyebrows. Housing data are ahead.
Today's big event comes after the close when Tesla reports quarterly earnings. The focus could be on pricing, competition, and China. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs earnings missed expectations as the investment banking environment remains weak, and Treasury yields slipped.
Despite strong earnings from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, Wall Street has a subdued tone this morning. June Retail Sales rose just 0.2%, below analysts' expectations, but that could be a sign of slowing inflation. Wall Street's rally widened yesterday with more sectors participating.
A busy week is ahead featuring earnings from Tesla and big banks, along with June Retail Sales. The Fed is in its pre-meeting quiet period ahead of next week's FOMC gathering, but probability of a 25-basis-point hike rose to nearly 100%. China's Q2 growth was slower than expected.
The rally continues this morning following strong earnings from three of the largest Wall Street banks. The biggest beat was from JPMorgan Chase, powering another strong start for stocks. Hawkish words from the Fed's Waller, however, are a fly in the ointment.
Additional encouragement on the inflation front arrived Thursday in the form of a lighter-than-expected June Producer Price Index (PPI) report. Stocks took their cue from the data, which followed bullish consumer price readings yesterday. Next, Wall Street gears up for bank earnings Friday.
A July Fed rate hike remains built into the futures market even after today's better-than-expected June CPI data, but the probability of additional rate cuts later this year eased. Tomorrow brings June producer prices, followed by the unofficial start of earnings season with the big banks Friday.
> Optimism appears to be building ahead of tomorrow's June Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. Analysts expect headline growth to be the lowest in more than two years, and Treasury yields and the dollar are softer this morning ahead of the data. Core CPI, however, could be the more important reading.
