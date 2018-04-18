Peter Klink

Peter has been with TD Ameritrade since 2008. In Financial Risk Management (FRM), Peter and his team provide TD Ameritrade’s overall market exposure tests for products that are trading on TD Ameritrade’s trading platforms. One of Peter’s chief responsibilities is to make sure TD Ameritrade client’s positions exposure are not over leveraged and to provide them with risk tools to optimize risk mitigation. Peter started his career on the Chicago Board Options Exchange and Chicago Board of Trade in the trading pits and then was an independent market marker trading commodities and equity indexes for 16 years before coming to TD Ameritrade.
The effect of interest rates on options prices—rho—is sometimes considered the forgotten greek. But interest rates matter, especially when deciding when to exercise options positions.
Are you long or short an in-the-money call option on a stock that’s about to pay a dividend? Make sure you understand dividend risk.
Trading on margin can magnify your returns, but it can also increase your losses. Learn the basics, benefits, and risks of margin trading.
Portfolio margin is available to TD Ameritrade clients who have a margin account and meet requirements like a certain equity level and options approval.
How can individuals get risk based margins like market makers and not have to own a seat on the exchange floor? It's with portfolio margin.
Short selling aims to provide protection or profit during a stock market downturn, but it can be risky. Plus, it requires a margin account. Learn the mechanics of shorting a stock.
The recent wave of volatility might serve as a reminder of the importance of using a diversified investment trading approach. Here are some tips to avoid possible traps in these choppy markets.
Options expiration day can be a time of volatility, opportunity and peril. Trading and selling options on expiration day requires an understanding of the process, here are a few things you need to know.
Corporate actions such as stock splits, special dividends, mergers and acquisitions are quite common, but what happens with unexpired options?
Learn how synthetic options strategies can help traders potentially lower transaction costs, improve price discovery, and more efficiently use capital.
