TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. About Ticker Tape
  3. Contributors
  4. Peter Klink

Peter Klink

Peter Klink
Director, Risk Management, TD Ameritrade

About Peter Klink

Peter has been with TD Ameritrade since 2008. In Financial Risk Management (FRM), Peter and his team provide TD Ameritrade’s overall market exposure tests for products that are trading on TD Ameritrade’s trading platforms. One of Peter’s chief responsibilities is to make sure TD Ameritrade client’s positions exposure are not over leveraged and to provide them with risk tools to optimize risk mitigation. Peter started his career on the Chicago Board Options Exchange and Chicago Board of Trade in the trading pits and then was an independent market marker trading commodities and equity indexes for 16 years before coming to TD Ameritrade.

 

Get Peter’s perspective

Interest Rates Move. How Does That Affect Options Prices? April 2, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Peter Klink

The effect of interest rates on options prices—rho—is sometimes considered the forgotten greek. But interest rates matter, especially when deciding when to exercise options positions.

5 min read  |  Options Trading Basics
Options and Dividends: Understanding Early Exercise and Ex-Dividend Dates March 27, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Peter Klink

Are you long or short an in-the-money call option on a stock that’s about to pay a dividend? Make sure you understand dividend risk.

5 min read  |  Options Trading Basics
Basics of Buying on Margin: What Is Margin Trading? February 6, 2020 11:57 AM   |  Peter Klink

Trading on margin can magnify your returns, but it can also increase your losses. Learn the basics, benefits, and risks of margin trading.

5 min read  |  Margin
Portfolio Margin: How It Works and What You Need to Know December 30, 2019 4:00 PM   |  Peter Klink

Portfolio margin is available to TD Ameritrade clients who have a margin account and meet requirements like a certain equity level and options approval.

6 min read  |  Margin
Got Leverage? Portfolio Margin versus Regulation T Margin December 30, 2019 4:00 PM   |  Peter Klink

How can individuals get risk based margins like market makers and not have to own a seat on the exchange floor? It's with portfolio margin.

2 min read  |  Margin
Shorting a Stock: Seeking the Upside of Downside Markets October 15, 2019 10:15 AM   |  Peter Klink

Short selling aims to provide protection or profit during a stock market downturn, but it can be risky. Plus, it requires a margin account. Learn the mechanics of shorting a stock.

5 min read  |  Margin
Tips for Portfolio Diversification Amid Market Volatility July 2, 2018 4:00 AM   |  Peter Klink

The recent wave of volatility might serve as a reminder of the importance of using a diversified investment trading approach. Here are some tips to avoid possible traps in these choppy markets.

5 min read  |  Margin
Options Expiration: Definitions, a Checklist, and More February 18, 2018 11:00 PM   |  Peter Klink

Options expiration day can be a time of volatility, opportunity and peril. Trading and selling options on expiration day requires an understanding of the process, here are a few things you need to know.

7 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
Who Adjusted My Options? And Other Corporate Action Questions June 22, 2017 12:00 AM   |  Peter Klink

Corporate actions such as stock splits, special dividends, mergers and acquisitions are quite common, but what happens with unexpired options?

5 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
Not So Artificial: Understanding Synthetic Options Strategies April 22, 2016 12:01 AM   |  Peter Klink

Learn how synthetic options strategies can help traders potentially lower transaction costs, improve price discovery, and more efficiently use capital.

3 min read  |  Advanced Options Strategies
Page 1 of 2
Page 1 Page 2
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top