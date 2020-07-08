Karl Montevirgen

Karl writes in the fields of finance, cryptomarkets, content strategy, and the arts. He began contributing to The Ticker Tape in 2017. A freelance writer, Karl works with several organizations in the equities, futures, physical metals, and blockchain industries >He holds a dual MFA degree in critical studies/writing and music composition from the California Institute of the Arts.
When investing in IPOs, your time horizon should match your objective. Learn why momentum investing and long-term investing are two distinctly different animals.
Fundamentals and investor sentiment are two key drivers of the stock market. It’s important to understand how the market responds to both these factors, but also how fundamentals like price/earnings ratios and earnings per share eventually validate stock prices.
Interpreting reports on industrial production and capacity utilization can help traders and investors identify the state of the economic business cycle.
As the coronavirus pandemic sent markets reeling, many investors wonder if there's such a thing as a safe investment. Technically, no investment is risk-free. But some investment practices can be safer than others.
Learn about consumer confidence, consumer sentiment, personal income, and personal spending reports. Understanding measures of market sentiment can help traders and investors see a more complete picture of market fundamentals.
Whether you use the official name—the Employment Situation—or call it the jobs report, nonfarm payrolls, or unemployment, this report offers insight into many facets of the economy. Here’s a primer.
Dollar-cost averaging means scaling into (and out of) investments over time, rather than all at once. Learn the basics to help you decide if and when dollar-cost averaging could be appropriate for your portfolio.
Bear markets are often viewed negatively, but they’re part of a normal market cycle. Recognizing and understanding bear markets can put you in a better position to make strategic investment decisions when they come around.
If you want to invest in a high-priced stock and can only afford to buy a few shares, you may want to consider other investment choices that give you similar exposure without paying the high price tag.
All traders and investors should know the pattern day trading rules, such as the required minimum equity, the number of trades you can make, and buying power limitations.
