Karl writes in the fields of finance, cryptomarkets, content strategy, and the arts. He began contributing to The Ticker Tape in 2017. A freelance writer, Karl works with several organizations in the equities, futures, physical metals, and blockchain industries >He holds a dual MFA degree in critical studies/writing and music composition from the California Institute of the Arts.

Get Karl’s perspective

Opportunities Can Change on a Dime: Three IPO Investing Lessons from 2020 November 6, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Karl Montevirgen

When investing in IPOs, your time horizon should match your objective. Learn why momentum investing and long-term investing are two distinctly different animals.

5 min read  |  Economic Trends
How the Stock Market Works: What Are the Stock Market’s Key Drivers? August 18, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Karl Montevirgen

Fundamentals and investor sentiment are two key drivers of the stock market. It’s important to understand how the market responds to both these factors, but also how fundamentals like price/earnings ratios and earnings per share eventually validate stock prices.

5 min read  |  Investing Basics
Seeking a Big-Picture View of the Economy? Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization August 3, 2020 12:06 PM   |  Karl Montevirgen

Interpreting reports on industrial production and capacity utilization can help traders and investors identify the state of the economic business cycle.

4 min read  |  Fundamental Analysis
Are There Any Safer Havens? Investing in Uncertain Times May 15, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Karl Montevirgen

As the coronavirus pandemic sent markets reeling, many investors wonder if there's such a thing as a safe investment. Technically, no investment is risk-free. But some investment practices can be safer than others.

5 min read  |  Investing Basics
Understanding Consumer Spending, Sentiment, and Confidence Measures May 8, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Karl Montevirgen

Learn about consumer confidence, consumer sentiment, personal income, and personal spending reports. Understanding measures of market sentiment can help traders and investors see a more complete picture of market fundamentals.

2 min read  |  Fundamental Analysis
The Employment Situation, aka Monthly Jobs Report: The Top Dog of Economic Reports? April 20, 2020 6:30 AM   |  Karl Montevirgen

Whether you use the official name—the Employment Situation—or call it the jobs report, nonfarm payrolls, or unemployment, this report offers insight into many facets of the economy. Here’s a primer.

2 min read  |  Fundamental Analysis
Dollar-Cost Averaging: An Investing Strategy for Rain or Shine? April 6, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Karl Montevirgen

Dollar-cost averaging means scaling into (and out of) investments over time, rather than all at once. Learn the basics to help you decide if and when dollar-cost averaging could be appropriate for your portfolio.

5 min read  |  Portfolio Strategy
Investing in a Bear Market? Avoid These Bear Traps April 1, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Karl Montevirgen

Bear markets are often viewed negatively, but they’re part of a normal market cycle. Recognizing and understanding bear markets can put you in a better position to make strategic investment decisions when they come around.

5 min read  |  Investing Basics
Ways to Invest in High-Priced Stocks March 24, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Karl Montevirgen

If you want to invest in a high-priced stock and can only afford to buy a few shares, you may want to consider other investment choices that give you similar exposure without paying the high price tag.

5 min read  |  Trading Strategies
What’s the Pattern Day Trading Rule? And How to Avoid Breaking It March 18, 2020 9:52 AM   |  Karl Montevirgen

All traders and investors should know the pattern day trading rules, such as the required minimum equity, the number of trades you can make, and buying power limitations.

5 min read  |  Trading Strategies
