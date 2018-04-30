Chesley Spencer

Learn to use simple moving averages (SMAs) to track stock momentum by creating scripts with thinkScript® on the thinkorswim® trading platform from TD Ameritrade.
Too many indicators can lead to indecision. Check out this stock analysis tool from TD Ameritrade that can help you make decisions about stock trades.
Which stocks are sizzling? The Sizzle Index helps you follow the options crowd, which might offer a peek into market expectations for a particular stock.
Yearning for a chart indicator that doesn't exist yet? Why not write it yourself? All it takes is knowing your thinkScript® ABCs.
Wish sentiment was displayed on your stock watchlist? Learn how to use the High/Low Graph function in the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade.
Using stock charts and buy-sell indicators can bring a modicum of probability with which to make trading decisions. Here are three that are worthy of attention — the Standard Deviation Channel, Schaff Trend Cycle, and Simple Cloud.
There are plenty of charting programs out there. But seriously, why look further? Other than make you an extra-shot nonfat vanilla latte, thinkorswim charts can do almost anything you’d need a chart to do–even if you’re not a chart reader.
With the scan tool traders can choose from and modify hundreds of predefined scans or create custom scans based your their search criteria.
When you’re looking for critical information about your trading account, holdings, and activity, you don’t want to have to go poking around for key figures and stats.
Traders can use the beta weighting tool on the thinkorswim platform to assess their various positions in terms of volatility or market risk.
