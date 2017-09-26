Monitor Tab on thinkorswim: Quick Access to Your Trading Activity

When you’re looking for critical information about your trading account, holdings, and activity, you don’t want to have to go poking around for key figures and stats.
That’s why the Monitor tab on the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade puts important data about your trading activity in a single primary location, making it easy to find your orders, positions, statements, cash balances, and trading account status.
“The main purpose behind the Monitor tab is that it gives the user the big picture of their account,” says Chesley Spencer, Product Manager, Trading, for TD Ameritrade. “It’s the one-stop shop for your account overview.”
The Monitor tab is an information hub of your trading history, position inventory, and financial activity; it’s designed to be your data touchstone before and after you enter a trade. It has sub-tabs that include Activity and Positions, Account Statement, and FX Reports.
FIGURE 1: MONITOR TAB.
Want to see how your positions are doing today? Check your positions on the Monitor page, your account home base. Source: thinkorswim. For illustrative purposes only.
Activity and Positions: Select the Activity and Positions in the sub-tab below Monitor for a snapshot of today’s trade activity and statement of positions, including working, filled, and canceled orders. You can also track your order activity by time and symbol, and view the average price of each filled order on a symbol-by-symbol basis. Dive deeper and look at key measures such as options greeks, profit and loss, and buying power effect.
Account Statement: The Account Statement sub-tab presents details in a historical time frame, displaying a breakdown of cash balances, order history, profit and losses, and segmented account summaries. You can use the Account Statement sub-tab to call up specific time-segment and symbol-related financial data.
FX Reports: The FX Reports sub-tab is like the Account Statement sub-tab, except that all information is dedicated solely to your forex accounts. You can use it to retrieve customized forex account summary reports, as well as reports about transactions, conversions, and user activity.
