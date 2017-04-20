Swim Lessons: Brush Up On Your Greeks This Earnings Season

The sensitivity of option prices to changes in time, volatility, and the price of the underlying are commonly referred to as “Greeks.” Here is an overview of
Springtime is upon us—a time for new beginnings, and new seasons. Like baseball, for instance, and earnings. Are you among those considering options strategies this season? After all, earnings “surprises” can be positive or negative, and a stock’s reaction can be moderate or extreme.
Options aren’t suitable for everyone but they are often used by sophisticated investors looking for a way to use leverage to speculate on direction, as well as volatility, during earnings season. Options are also used to help protect a portfolio against adverse moves in the portfolio itself or its components.
Do you find yourself in need of some options education, or perhaps a refresher? If so, we’d like to suggest a foreign language—Greeks—the unofficial language of options. Understanding options terminology can help you understand how options prices move, and how to assess potential risks on options positions, during earnings season, or any season.
There are three major variables that affect the price of an option: changes in the price of underlying, changes in implied volatility, and the passage of time. Interest rates and dividends also play a part, but generally to a lesser extent, in that changes occur less frequently. The sensitivity of options prices to changes in these variables are known collectively as “Greeks.”
Delta and gamma relate to changes in the price of underlying. Theta measures the effects of time. Vega (and yes, we know “vega” is not a letter in the Greek alphabet), deals with changes to implied volatility. And as you can imagine, vega is particularly important during earnings season. So let the lesson begin.
But one caveat before we get started. These measurements are, in general, theoretical, based on an option pricing model such as the Black-Scholes model. There’s no guarantee that, in the real world, an option’s price will move in lockstep with the theoretical changes predicted by a model.
An option’s price typically changes when then the price of the underlying changes. Delta says by how much. It’s defined as an option's sensitivity to changes in the price of the underlying. The option is going to move at some percentage (100% or less) of what the underlying does. So if an option has a 50 delta—which might be expressed as .50 because it’s a percentage—and the underlying moves by $1, then the option should move by 50 cents.
Call options have positive deltas since calls typically increase in value when the underlying moves higher. Puts, on the other hand, have negative deltas since put prices typically move in the opposite direction of the underlying. But don’t worry; you needn’t be an expert on the math behind the pricing formula to calculate any of this. If you’re a TD Ameritrade client, it’s all there for you on the thinkorswim®platform from TD Ameritrade, as shown in figure 1.
FIGURE 1: OPTIONS CHAIN WITH GREEKS.
A chain can be configured to show the Greeks for each strike. Under the Trade tab, click on Layout (1) and the Greeks will be shown in the option chain (2). Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
As the underlying moves, however, an option’s delta doesn’t remain constant. It changes. Gamma says by how much. It’s expressed as delta's sensitivity to a $1 change in the price of the underlying.
Here’s a quick example of delta and gamma. Let’s say a call has a .39 delta, and .06 gamma. If the underlying were to rise by $1 the call value should rise by its delta, about $0.39. But the delta would also rise, to about .45 (its original delta of .39, plus its gamma of .06). So if the underlying were to rise another $1, the call value should rise by about $0.45.
Delta and gamma work the same way on a $1 drop in the underlying—if a .39-delta call has a gamma of .06, a $1 drop in the underlying would lower its theoretical value by $0.39, and its delta would drop to .33.
Understanding delta and gamma can play a big part in both directional and non-directional trading strategies.
One thing that’s constant is time, and options tend to lose value over time. Theta says by how much. This greek, also known as “time decay” or simply “decay,” is defined as a measure of an option's sensitivity to time decay. So if a call option is worth $1.50 today and it has a of theta of .10, then tomorrow—all other things being equal—it will be worth $1.40.
If you owned one of these calls, theta would cost you $10 per option ($.10 times the contract multiplier of 100) to hold the position overnight. If you owned ten, it would cost you $100 per day. The person who is short 10 calls, all else equal, would have a theoretical profit of $100. Time decay is the heart of strategies such as iron condors, calendar spreads and butterflies.
A key determinant of option prices is implied volatility (IV). That’s the market’s best guess for how much price variability is expected in the underlying, based on current prices of options trading in the marketplace. If the IV goes up, option prices tend to go up. If IV goes down, option prices tend to go down. Vega says by how much, and it’s expressed as a measure of an option's sensitivity to a 1% change in the underlying’s IV.
Let’s say that the call that’s worth $1.50 today has a 30% implied volatility and a vega of $0.05. If the implied volatility drops to 28%, the option will lose $0.10 of value ($10 for one option). The option would gain $0.15 if the implied volatility rose 3% to 33%.
Straddles and strangles are among the strategies that give traders the ability to speculate or hedge against changes in implied volatility.
Understanding the Greeks can be a critical step in understanding the potential risks and rewards of options trading.
TD Ameritrade and TFNN Corp are separate and unaffiliated and not responsible for each other’s services, polices, or commentary.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Please
note that the examples above do not account for transaction costs or dividends.
Transaction costs (commissions and other fees) are important factors and should
be considered when evaluating any options trade. Transactions cost for
trades placed online at TD Ameritrade are $6.95 for stock orders, $6.95 for
option orders plus a $0.75 fee per contract. Orders placed by other means will
have higher transaction costs. Options exercise and assignment fees are $19.99.
Spreads
and other multiple-leg option strategies can entail substantial transaction
costs, including multiple commissions, which may impact any potential return.
These are advanced option strategies and often involve greater risk, and
more complex risk, than basic options trades.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.