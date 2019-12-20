Keep Up to Date on Your Investments, Wherever, Whenever with the TD Ameritrade Mobile App

Want to keep track of your trading account and the markets at a glance? With the TD Ameritrade mobile app dashboard, it’s easier than ever.
Dashboards—what would we do without them?
Whether you’re in the cockpit, behind the wheel, or in front of your trading screen, the dashboard is where you go to check essential components, flashing signals, and pinging alerts. And in this day and age, portability is the name of the game.
We can’t help you with your car or your airplane dashboard. But for your TD Ameritrade accounts, we’ve got you covered.
With the TD Ameritrade mobile app’s dashboard, it’s easier than ever to keep track of your account and the markets at a glance. The new scrollable interface includes index performance, account balances, positions, and news. And for those who need help, the dashboard provides links to chat with TD Ameritrade staff or give us a call.
Here’s what you can find on the dashboard.
Open the TD Ameritrade mobile app to glance at how the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and NASDAQ indices are performing throughout the day. Before the market opens, you’ll see futures performance. We’ve also added a countdown clock so traders know just how much time’s left to squeeze in that last order of the day.
It’s great to have the power of today’s trading platforms at your fingertips—technical and fundamental analysis, charts, historical data, and everything in between.
But at the end of the day—and at any point throughout the day—sometimes all you want is that single metric: your account value. Did you make or lose money, and how much?
With the dashboard, you can now see your account value as soon as you log in, without even scrolling down. View your account value and today’s net change. You can easily switch between linked accounts or view a combined total of all your TD Ameritrade accounts.
Get trading access at many levels, from device-optimized mobile apps to the professional-grade thinkorswim® platform.
Find your best fit
No longer do you need to navigate to another screen to keep tabs on your open positions. The dashboard includes a customizable Positions module that displays single accounts or combined positions depending on your selection. In Custom View, we provide more than 50 data points. You can add or hide columns as you wish to completely customize the data points displayed. If you’re looking for something a little simpler, Compact View provides three static columns that indicate daily and total gains or losses for each of your positions.
We’ve added two news modules so that traders know exactly what’s moving the markets and their holdings: Positions News and Markets News by Dow Jones. Positions News provides all the stories related to your holdings. You can even customize which of our 11 news providers will appear on the dashboard. Markets News by Dow Jones will update throughout the day with general market news. With these two modules you’ll be informed and ready to place the right trades throughout the day.
Each business day, JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist for TD Ameritrade, offers up this market intelligence briefing, chock full of opinions and insights on the biggest market-moving news items. It’s a great way to kickstart your trading day. Stay in the know on key corporate earnings, economic events, market trends, and news that shapes the market’s moves.
Have a question about your account or need help with the app? The Contact Us widget links to our chat functionality. If you’d rather speak to someone directly, press the phone icon to initiate a call with TD Ameritrade. It’s that simple.
Want to move the Daily Market Update to the top of the dashboard or hide your account balance? Tap Customize this page to rearrange all the modules as you see fit and hide those you don’t need to see.
The new dashboard makes keeping tabs on your accounts and trading opportunities easier than ever before.
Check out the new TD Ameritrade mobile app enhancements and classic features on iPhones and Android devices (coming soon on iPad).
