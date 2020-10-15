Get Real-Time Tax Document Alerts

Am I getting a 1099 from TD Ameritrade, and if so, when? Our call centers field this question countless times each January. Now you can sign up to receive this info via text and push notification.
Text messages. Push notifications. Big deal, right?
Actually, yes—if we’re talking about tax document alerts. TD Ameritrade clients can sign up for alerts via text and push notification when their tax documents are ready to view.
If you’re not going to be receiving a 1099 document, you can get an alert for that as well. If you happen to require a corrected tax document at some point, you can get another alert when it’s available.
The key to filing taxes is being prepared. TD Ameritrade provides information and resources to help you navigate tax season.
“Am I getting a 1099 from TD Ameritrade, and if so, when?” In January of each year, this is perhaps the top question that comes in through our call centers and for good reason. Tax rates, forms, and filing requirements sometimes change from year to year. Savvy traders and investors typically want to wrap up the previous tax year as soon as possible so they can move on to the current one. Plus, some tax strategies, such as making an IRA contribution for the previous tax year, might depend on knowing your current tax status as soon as possible.
To add to the confusion regarding tax documents, there isn’t necessarily a set date when they’re ready. First, to shatter a myth, brokers do not need to make 1099s available by the end of January. Starting with the 2008 tax year, the IRS decided brokers have until February 15 to postmark 1099s. But often forms are ready earlier, and TD Ameritrade provides them before that date. That’s where tax alerts come in—sign up and you’ll get a text as soon as your document is available.
Want to receive tax document alerts via text message? Log in to your account, and under the Client Services tab, select My Profile > Communication Preferences. Under Document delivery preferences, scroll down to Tax alerts, and select the appropriate mobile number. Want to add or change a phone number? Go to My Profile > Personal Information > Edit (see figure 1).
Want to receive your tax document info as push notifications? If you have the TD Ameritrade mobile app, and you have push notifications turned on, you’ll receive these alerts automatically.
For years, clients have been able to set up automated alerts from trading apps and platforms regarding market activity. Did you just get filled on a limit order you were working in the thinkorswim® platform? Depending on your communication preferences, you might have just received an email, text message, or push notification. The same goes for support messages, broadcast messages, and any alert triggers you may have set up.
However, account alerts (such as the tax alerts shown in figure 2 below) are relatively new. Clients have been asking for more account-level transparency and real-time account communications, and we’re delivering. In fact, the tax document alert was the first of several such communication capabilities. Now clients can receive alerts on automated clearing house (ACH) deposits and when such funds are made available in your account. Clients can also get alerts on margin calls, intraday risk, and ACH withdrawals.
