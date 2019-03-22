Your Custom Mobile Trading App: Enhanced Positions and Watch Lists

The latest updates to the TD Ameritrade Mobile app take mobile-based, customized, at-a-glance stock market information to the next level.
Who says more isn’t better? With the upgraded TD Ameritrade Mobile app, you’ve now got more flexibility to personalize your investing experience, more freedom to add all the symbols of companies you’re interested or invested in, and more customizable data points at your fingertips than ever before.
The enhancements are the latest way we’re helping make your stock, ETF, and options investing deeper and more personal in addition to the wealth of educational resources already on the TD Ameritrade Mobile app.
Here’s a look at what’s new:
Traders often have multiple computer screens at their desks so they can see plenty of market information at a glance. That might not work when you’re at lunch, but we’ve still got you covered with the updated app.
You can now choose from ~35 new watch list columns and ~50 new position columns to completely customize how you track securities you own or monitor. The app now offers a robust list of quote data for equities and options, along with data for fundamentals, performance, and options greeks.
And you can arrange the columns in any order you want. Need to sort your watch lists or positions alphabetically or by daily change? Now you have that flexibility (see image gallery below).
Let’s face it: Wall Street lingo can be pretty arcane at times. To help you cut through the jargon and make informed decisions, the app now allows you to review short definitions for each data term with one tap.
From delta to vega, you can track options information easily. And if you need a refresher, you can easily look up succinct definitions in the new Column Editor. “It’s Greek to me” no longer needs to mean you don’t understand.
Uncertain just what “implied volatility” implies? Tap the information icon in the Column Editor to learn more.
With the updated app, you can can track up to 300 stocks in a single list. (Before, mobile watch lists couldn’t go beyond 50 symbols.)
We hope the latest changes to the app will improve your trading and investing experience, but if you’re the nostalgic type and liked how your positions and watch lists were displayed before, you can switch back. Just tap the page view control at the far right of the watch list name (on Watch Lists) or account list (on Positions).
All these enhancements empower you to tailor your app experience for a seamless transition from desk to doorway. Manage your positions and spot opportunities on the go. Just don’t trade while driving.
Check out the new TD Ameritrade Mobile app enhancements and classic features on iOS (iPhone + iPad) and Android phone.
For illustrative purposes only.
