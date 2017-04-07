Sound the Alarm! Price Alerts Now Available on TD Ameritrade Mobile

Markets can move fast and tracking the price movements of all your positions and watch lists can be daunting. The TDA Mobile app now has your back.
Markets can move fast and tracking the price movements of all your positions and watch lists can be daunting. The TD Ameritrade Mobile app now has your back with the launch of basic price alerts on both iOS (iPhone + iPad) and Android Phone.
You can now create an alert and get notified on your device when your price condition triggers. This feature can help manage your profit and loss targets on your positions, or it can keep you alerted on symbols or indices that you are watching and waiting to hit certain price thresholds. Below are some common questions and answers regarding this new feature to help you get started.
There are a few ways to navigate to the “Create Alert” screen. You can tap the create alert icon from the stock overview page (see figure 1), or the create alert icon from your Alerts log page (Figure 2), or you can create an alert from your account positions page by tapping a position row and selecting “Create Alert” from the action menu (Figure 3).
FIGURES 1, 2 & 3: CREATE ALERT.
For your convenience, there are several ways to find the "Create Alert" screen. For illustrative purposes only. Source: TD Ameritrade.
Alert set up is easy. Once you have selected your symbol, enter your alert price type, your condition, your trigger price and click the “Create Alert button” (see Figure 4). Your alert will then be active and will be added to your Alerts page log.
FIGURE 4: CREATE ALERT SCREEN.
Setting up an alert on your mobile device has never been easier. Source: TD Ameritrade.
FIGURE 5: PRICE ALERTS
Here is an example of what the alerts will look like. Source: TD Ameritrade.
Once your alert triggers, you will receive an out of app alert if you are not actively viewing the TDA Mobile app at the time of the triggered alert (note: this is a push notification message that requires you to opt-in). If you are already viewing the TDA Mobile app at the time of the alert being triggered, you will receive an in-app alert message.
Alerts also generate a sound and a vibration on your device at the time of the alert trigger. Lastly, your Alerts log page will change the status of the alert to “Triggered.”
To view and manage your alerts, simply click the bell icon anywhere you see it on the global header. This page will display a listing of all your active alerts.
From the Alerts log screen you can tap any alert row to navigate to the Alerts Details screen where you may Edit, Cancel, create a Similar Alert, Create a Similar Order (Trade), or view Quote Details. You also can left swipe on any alert row from your Alerts log screen to Cancel, or create a Similar Alert or create a Similar Order (Trade).
