Windows 10 Users: A Shiny New Trading App Just For You

For some time now, the mobile operating system (OS) market is primarily comprised of two behemoths—iOS and Android. For desktop computer users, it’s Mac OS or Windows. Windows however is the only major OS who has hedged their bets on a multi-platform OS—Windows 10. Microsoft released this revolutionary new operating system in July 2015 with the ability to run on multiple platforms, from smartphones and tablets to PCs and even Xbox.
As of January 2016, there are more than 200 million monthly active devices around the world running Windows 10. The tech giant’s ultimate goal is to get Windows 10 running on 1 billion devices in less than three years. To help attain this goal, Microsoft knew that in today’s world, an operating system is nothing without a quality app store. To that end, they sourced leading companies in various industries to create Windows 10 applications. As the industry leader in mobile trading, TD Ameritrade was approached by Microsoft to help revolutionize the Windows 10 space for investors. TD Ameritrade’s suite of mobile products primarily caters to Android and iOS users. “But what about Windows users?” our clients would often ask. The timing was just right for a revolutionary change.
As a sign of constant innovation, TD Ameritrade became the first online brokerage to offer a trading app on Windows 10 within the same year as the new OS release. This app replaced a read-only version built for tablets running Windows 8.1 introduced back in 2013. This new app was a redesign of the existing app and now includes: streaming quotes (figure 1), charts (figure 2), and research and news (figure 3).
FIGURE 1: NEW WATCH LISTS.
Track your top picks with real-time streaming quotes. Click on each symbol for additional research details. Source: TD Ameritrade Windows 10 mobile trading app. For illustrative purposes only.
FIGURE 2: EXPANDED CHART VIEW.
This new view allows users to change chart styles and timeframes. Source: TD Ameritrade Windows 10 mobile trading app. For illustrative purposes only.
FIGURE 3: DETAILED QUOTE PAGE.
Access quote details, ratings, news and charts. Source: TD Ameritrade Windows 10 mobile trading app. For illustrative purposes only.
The new Windows 10 app also features real-time balances and positions and the added ability to place equities trades (figure 4).
FIGURE 4: TRADE TICKET.
Easily track account details while placing a trade on the Positions and Orders tabs. Source: TD Ameritrade Windows 10 mobile trading app. For illustrative purposes only.
This app is currently compatible with tablets and desktopcomputers with Windows 10 OS. Smartphone compatibility is coming soon.
Download the TD Ameritrade Windows 10 app to check out all the new features.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.