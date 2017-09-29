TD Ameritrade
Screeners: The Fast Way to Find Potential Trade Ideas

TD Ameritrade screener tool can help you navigate that massive universe of products and find investments that may fit your criteria.

2 min read
Finding the right stock or mutual fund to invest in can be challenging. Between the New York Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ, and the over-the-counter market, there are about 19,000 companies actively traded in the United States. Looking for a mutual fund? There are approximately 9,500 of those in the U.S.

The good news is TD Ameritrade screeners can help clients navigate that massive universe of products and find investments that may fit their criteria. Use the Screener tool to sift through stocks, options, mutual funds, and ETFs, using criteria you select.

“Let’s say you want stocks that pay a dividend over 3%, the screener allows you to input that parameter, scan the whole market, and find stocks that you might not have considered before,” says Jeff Haydon, Senior Manager, Digital Platforms. “It’s a good way to take an idea and find securities that you can research further.”

Get Started

Log in to your account at tdameritrade.com and go to Research & Ideas > Screeners. You’ll notice you can choose from a selection of predefined screens, or you can create your own custom screens using criteria you pick from an extensive menu of filters. 

Create a Custom Screen

To begin, select the Create a Screen tab. Next, define your screen by selecting the criteria you want to use from the column on the left. You’ll find dozens of choices here, from fundamentals to ratings. Check the boxes next to the filters that interest you. You’ll notice the tool automatically displays the number of matches found based on your criteria. You can adjust your filters to reduce the number of matches or increase the results. Select the View matches button to see your screen.


FIGURE 1. STOCK SCREENER.

To create your screen, use the check boxes in the left column to select one or more of the criteria. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.

Use the Mutual Funds screener to drill down to funds by category. For example, if you check the “Morningstar Category” filter, you’ll see a menu that lets you narrow the list down to specific types of funds such as Allocation of Equity or China Region.

FIGURE 2. MUTUAL FUNDS CUSTOM SCREEN.

Use the mutual funds screener to drill down to funds by category. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.

Find Investment Ideas

The screener gives you an objective list of securities, based solely on your criteria, in a matter of seconds. You can use this information in several ways:

  • Research matching securities directly from your screen. Hover over a ticker symbol to see a chart of the stock or select the symbol to learn more about the company on the Stock Profile page.
  • Save the screen for later. Select the Save screen button and the tool will save the criteria you selected, allowing you to come back later and search for the same type of securities again.
  • Select Add to watch list to create a watch list that lets you track the securities over time.

FIGURE 3. STOCK CUSTOM SCREEN RESULTS.

The screener gives you an objective list of securities, based solely on your criteria. Source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
Ticker Tape Editors
By Ticker Tape Editors
TD Ameritrade

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. A prospectus, obtained by calling 800-669-3900, contains this and other important information about an investment company. Read carefully before investing.

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

