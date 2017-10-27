TD Ameritrade Chatbot Now on Facebook Messenger

Learn about TD Ameritrade’s new chatbot, available via Facebook Messenger.
With just a few clicks in Facebook Messenger, you can now access market information and education, all thanks to TD Ameritrade’s new chatbot.
“It’s an attempt to reach out to clients—current and prospective—who have busy lifestyles and want access to financial information fast,” says Sunayna Tuteja, director of innovation and strategic partnership at TD Ameritrade.
The moment the chatbot opens, you’ll see updates on the S&P 500 Index (SPX), NASDAQ (COMP), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI). You can even watch educational videos on investment topics such as retirement plan alternatives.
“At TD Ameritrade we are using the power of technology to make finance more personal. Finding the time to focus on investing is difficult, yet it’s critical,” Tuteja says.
"People are already on Facebook Messenger talking to their friends and family, so TD Ameritrade decided to make it easier to stay connected to markets and portfolios," Tuteja said.
Because the chatbot is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and has a rich knowledge base, education is just a few clicks away.
“Type in ‘401(k)’ and within seconds the chatbot will pull up suggested videos for you to view,” Tuteja explained. “Nobody wants to read a 20-page document. People want quick, snackable video content when they are on the go.”
The AI chatbot also has the ability to steer users toward information related to their questions. For example, a user who asks about a 401(k) to information may also be directed to information about a Roth IRA.
“It starts to educate you about other topics so you can become a more empowered and more confident investor,” Tuteja says.
Recently, significant features were added to the chatbot that originally launched in August 2017, giving TD Ameritrade clients another channel where they can trade and engage with their investment accounts. In the October release, new financial market research and education content were added to the automated experience on Messenger.
New functionality features include:
The experience offers a combination of high tech, delivered by the chatbot, and support backed by a talented response team.
At any given point, you can say you want to talk to an agent, and the response team will jump right in.
Plus, that person will see what’s been discussed already, which can sidestep a tedious encore of your question or issue.
Absolutely. But TD Ameritrade hopes you like what you see and will decide to become a client.
“The biggest reason we’re doing this is, ultimately, we want to offer the best of TD Ameritrade’s experience, education and expertise,” Tuteja notes.
The TD Ameritrade Chatbot for Facebook Messenger is available to give you stock quotes, market news, educational videos, and even account information.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.