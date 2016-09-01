New Economic Data Tool on thinkorswim

There’s an old saying: “The stock market has predicted nine of the last five recessions.” When the Trader Team told this joke to our developers they received furrowed brows. A few weeks later, those same developers came back and handed over approximately 400,000 data points!
Those 400,000 data points are now incorporated into a new world of economic data for our thinkorswim® users. “World” is quite literal in this case, as the data spans six continents. Whether you want to keep a pulse on change in U.S. GDP or analyze corporate profits compared to the 10 year/two year bonds spread, you now have the data you need, and an easy to use, customizable platform to chart it.
Getting Started:You can find this new feature by selecting the Economic Data subtab under the Analyze tab on thinkorswim.
Because this is such a massive set of data, we provide a landing page to help you navigate (Figure 1).
All of the data are grouped into eight different categories, which come from our source, FRED® (disclaimer: this product uses the FRED® API but is not endorsed or certified by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)
Categories:
FIGURE 1: NAVIGATE THIS.
Economic data from FRED® is grouped into eight different categories to help you navigate all of what is available to you. Chart source: thinkorswim by TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
Each category has specific subcategories to guide you down the respective rabbit holes (Figure 2). Once you click on a subcategory you’ll find that the navigation is pretty straightforward, and you’ll be able to easily search data by keyword or series symbol. All results are sorted by popularity as defined by our source, FRED.
FIGURE 2: DIG IN TO THE DETAILS.
Click on subcategories to navigate through various topics and search by keywords or series symbols. Source: thinkorswim by TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
Given the cornucopia of data we are unleashing here, we created this short video to help you get a quick understanding of the new Economic Data tab:
Curious how to put these 400,000 data points into action? Read all about how to chart in the new function. And, read the Release Notes on the thinkorswim Learning Center for full details on thinkorswim version 1888.
We hope you find this new feature helpful. Be sure to let us know what you think. Reach out on Twitter or drop a line to support@thinkorswim.com.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
FRED® is a registered trademark of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis does not sponsor or endorse and is not affiliated with TD Ameritrade. All third party trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.