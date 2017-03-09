Alexa, Ask TD Ameritrade: Amazon Skill Reads Market Updates, Quotes and More

Amazon Alexa has a new TD Ameritrade skill that can give you an informative market update.
In today’s fast-paced world, you wake up, brew your morning coffee, frantically try to get rid of that bed head, dash out the door, and weave in-and-out of morning rush hour traffic on your way to the office. All before 8 a.m. You’re busy. But, in all the franticness, you need to stay up-to-date with what’s happening in today’s financial markets.
Thanks to the new TD Ameritrade Skill for Amazon Alexa, you’re mornings just got better. No longer do you have to hunt online for the latest market update, stock price, fund or index quote. Just Ask Alexa.
With the new TD Ameritrade app—referred to as an Alexa ‘skill’—retail investors can verbally request the market update or ask for quotes for more than 75,000 securities, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and 3,800 indices, covering all the major U.S. exchanges. (To note: currently, there is a 15-minute delay in pricing for Ticker symbol information.)
If you have an Alexa-enabled device such as the Echo, Tap, Dot or Fire TV, you can access the TD Ameritrade skill by visiting the Alexa App and downloading the “TD Ameritrade skill” from the menu under “Skills.” Or, if you prefer, you can have Alexa do all the work for you by saying, “Alexa, open TD Ameritrade” or “Alexa, ask TD Ameritrade” from your Alexa-enabled device.
Once the TD Ameritrade skill is downloaded, simply use your voice to ask Alexa for quotes for all major market symbols, or ask for a market update, and Alexa replies to you on your Alexa-enabled device. There are several variations on the way you can ask for information from Alexa. For example:
You say:
“Alexa, ask TD Ameritrade for the price of Amazon,” or “Alexa, ask TD Ameritrade for the price of A-M-Z-N.”
Alexa responds:
“Amazon AMZN is trading at $800.40, up 2.55%.”
Alexa responds with clear, straightforward answers that provide you with the financial information you need regardless of where you are—in your car, at the gym, or in the office. For the way this app makes each morning a little bit easier, we say, “Alexa, thank you.”
