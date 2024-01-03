Rob Williams, CFP, RICP, CPWA, and his team provide research, insights, training, and advice on financial planning, retirement income, and wealth management topics across an investor’s life cycle, including saving for, preserving, and distributing assets in retirement, for Schwab clients, representatives, and advisors.
Rob researches and publishes insights regularly on Schwab’s insights & Education site. He is quoted in financial media including The Wall Street Journal, MoneyWatch, Kiplinger’s, U.S. News & World Report, Investor’s Business Daily, and other publications. He holds an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, and a B.A. from Princeton University. He is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) professional and holds the Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP) and Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA) designations.
