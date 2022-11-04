Ovidio Montemayor has 20 years of corporate experience in retail brokerage at TD Ameritrade Holding. He has been responsible for managing the firms securities lending business and also manages the company’s trading operations and order routing functions, which serve as liaisons to the markets. He also manages market center relationships to satisfy the company’s order routing obligations and practices. Additionally, he also serves as Chairman of TD Ameritrade’s Best Execution Committee.
Montemayor is a member of multiple financial services industry trade organizations and most recently served on the SEC LULD Committee. He completed Securities Industry Institute Program at The Wharton School and the Professional Leadership Develop Program at Cornell University. He holds a Bachelor of Business Management degree from Northwood University. His licenses include the 7, 63, 24, 57, 99, and 53.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.