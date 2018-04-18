Michael Kealy

Michael became professionally involved in the financial markets in 1994. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Fairfield University. He’s been with TD Ameritrade since 2002 and holds the Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS) designation. Michael has contributed to course content, participated in events such as Market Drive and Investing Fundamentals, and regularly appears on the TD Ameritrade Network. His focus areas include fundamental analysis and portfolio management. He holds both Series 7 and Series 63 licenses.
In 2020, many “coronavirus stocks” emerged as COVID-19 forced drastic changes in how we work and live. With colder weather ahead for much of the United States, it’s worth thinking about which companies and industries may be poised for strong performance or outperformance into 2021 as consumers increasingly hunker down indoors.
Got kids? Learn how to teach them about money, especially during their teenage years. Here’s what you need to know about investing for teens.
Looking to invest in summer 2020 stocks? Summer typically means travel, family get-togethers, and flocking to theme parks, water parks, and cruises. But with COVID-19 still out there, camping, RVs, golf, cycling, and other social-distance-friendly activities are taking center stage.
The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a seismic shift in the style—and venue—of entertainment, learning, shopping, and working. Here’s how companies are responding.
The housing market has historically been a bellwether of the stock market and of the economy in general. Learn about housing starts, building permits, and other indicators that can help investors assess the state of the housing market.
If you want to invest in a high-priced stock and can only afford to buy a few shares, you may want to consider other investment choices that give you similar exposure without paying the high price tag.
Valentine’s Day is potentially a great time to invest in flowers, chocolate, or other perishable indulgences for your loved ones. It may also be a good time to give your stock portfolio a little love.
Ready to start investing, but worried about debt? Here’s how to invest even if you still have debt on the books.
If you’re interested in pursuing a long-term dividend strategy, understanding dividend yield could help you make investment decisions.
With millennials and Gen Z more comfortable with sober drinks, beverage companies are looking to cash in on the so-called sober-curious trend.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.