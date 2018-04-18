TD Ameritrade
Michael became professionally involved in the financial markets in 1994. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Fairfield University. He’s been with TD Ameritrade since 2002 and holds the Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS) designation. Michael has contributed to course content, participated in events such as Market Drive and Investing Fundamentals, and regularly appears on the TD Ameritrade Network. His focus areas include fundamental analysis and portfolio management. He holds both Series 7 and Series 63 licenses.

To Your Investing Health: Stocks to Watch as the COVID-19 Fight Continues October 8, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Michael Kealy

In 2020, many “coronavirus stocks” emerged as COVID-19 forced drastic changes in how we work and live. With colder weather ahead for much of the United States, it’s worth thinking about which companies and industries may be poised for strong performance or outperformance into 2021 as consumers increasingly hunker down indoors.

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
The Birds and the Bees of Stocks and CDs: 4 Investing Lessons for Teens August 17, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Michael Kealy

Got kids? Learn how to teach them about money, especially during their teenage years. Here’s what you need to know about investing for teens.

3 min read  |  Household Finances
Going the Social Distance: Summer Stocks for 2020 and COVID-19 July 2, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Michael Kealy

Looking to invest in summer 2020 stocks? Summer typically means travel, family get-togethers, and flocking to theme parks, water parks, and cruises. But with COVID-19 still out there, camping, RVs, golf, cycling, and other social-distance-friendly activities are taking center stage.

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Do Not Adjust Your Screen: Adapting to the Stay-at-Home Economy May 14, 2020 1:08 PM   |  Michael Kealy

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a seismic shift in the style—and venue—of entertainment, learning, shopping, and working. Here’s how companies are responding.

5 min read  |  Economic Trends
Housing Market as an Investment Indicator: Keeping an Eye on the Foundation April 8, 2020 10:15 AM   |  Michael Kealy

The housing market has historically been a bellwether of the stock market and of the economy in general. Learn about housing starts, building permits, and other indicators that can help investors assess the state of the housing market.

5 min read  |  Fundamental Analysis
Ways to Invest in High-Priced Stocks March 24, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Michael Kealy

If you want to invest in a high-priced stock and can only afford to buy a few shares, you may want to consider other investment choices that give you similar exposure without paying the high price tag.

5 min read  |  Trading Strategies
Sweet Stocks to Ask to Be Your Valentine February 5, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Michael Kealy

Valentine’s Day is potentially a great time to invest in flowers, chocolate, or other perishable indulgences for your loved ones. It may also be a good time to give your stock portfolio a little love.

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Young Investors: Should You Invest When You Have Debt? January 16, 2020 10:30 PM   |  Michael Kealy

Ready to start investing, but worried about debt? Here’s how to invest even if you still have debt on the books.

4 min read  |  Creating a Budget
Investing Basics: What Is Dividend Yield? November 18, 2019 1:04 PM   |  Michael Kealy

If you’re interested in pursuing a long-term dividend strategy, understanding dividend yield could help you make investment decisions.

5 min read  |  Investing Basics
Non-Alcoholic Beverage Stocks: Is It Time for Your Portfolio to Go Sober? October 31, 2019 10:15 AM   |  Michael Kealy

With millennials and Gen Z more comfortable with sober drinks, beverage companies are looking to cash in on the so-called sober-curious trend.

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
