Liz Ann Sonders is Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab. She has a range of investment strategy responsibilities, from market and economic analysis to investor education, all focused on the individual investor.
A keynote speaker at numerous company and industry conferences, Liz Ann is regularly quoted in financial publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Barron’s,and the Financial Times, and she appears asa regular guest on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN, CBS News, Yahoo! Finance and Fox Business News programs. Liz Ann has been named “Best Market Strategist” by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and one of SmartMoney magazine’s “Power 30.” Barron’s has named her to its “100 Most Influential Women in Finance” list for the third consecutive year, and Investment Advisor has included her on the “IA 25,” its list of the 25 most important people in and around the financial advisory profession.
In 1999, Liz Ann joined U.S. Trust—which was acquired by Schwab in 2000—as a managing director and member of its Investment Policy Committee. Previously, Liz Ann was a managing director and senior portfolio manager at Avatar Associates, an original division of the Zweig/Avatar Group.
MBA, Finance, Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University
B.A., Economics and Political Science, University of Delaware
Despite new threats from some instability in the banking industry, the Federal Reserve hiked the fed funds rate by 25 basis points in March, while still focusing on combating inflation.
