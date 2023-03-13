Kathy Jones is Managing Director and Chief Fixed Income Strategist for the Schwab Center for Financial Research. She is responsible for interest rate and currency analysis as well as fixed income education for Schwab clients and the public.
Prior to joining Schwab in 2011, Kathy was a fixed income strategist at Morgan Stanley, where she specialized in global macro-strategy covering domestic and international bonds and foreign exchange. She has also been a consultant in the alternative investment area and previously served as executive vice president of the Debt Capital Markets division of Prudential Securities.
Kathy has analyzed global bond, foreign currency, and commodity markets extensively throughout her career as an investment analyst and strategist, working with both institutional and retail clients. She makes regular broadcast appearances on Bloomberg TV, Yahoo Finance, and CNBC and is often quoted by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Financial Times, and Reuters.
The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
MBA, Finance, Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University
BA with Honors, English literature, Northwestern University
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2023 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.