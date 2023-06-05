Jeffrey Kleintop, CFA, is responsible for analyzing and discussing international markets, trends, and events to help U.S. investors understand their significance and financial implications. In this role, Jeffrey provides actionable insights through social media posts (@JeffreyKleintop), written commentary on Schwab.com, videos, conference calls, webcasts, and in-person events. He is frequently cited in a range of national media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Barron’s, and the Financial Times. He is a regular guest on high-profile news networks including CNBC (including CNBC Asia), Bloomberg, Fox Business News, and CNN. Jeffrey has been cited in The Wall Street Journal as one of “Wall Street’s best and brightest,” and is a regularly featured keynote speaker at industry events. Jeffrey is the author of the investing book Market Evolution: How to Profit in Today’s Changing Financial Markets, published by John Wiley & Sons in 2006.
Prior to joining Schwab, Jeffrey served as chief market strategist at LPL Financial. Earlier in his career he was chief investment strategist at PNC. He received his Master of Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University and earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Delaware. Jeffrey is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2023 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.