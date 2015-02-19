Bye-Bye, Open Outcry. In Options, Human Touch Still Matters

The complex nature of the options markets means there’s still a place for human-to-human interaction.
Ever-advancing technology shapes our lives and livelihoods every day. This applies to our investing and trading lives, too.
A recent reminder that the only constant is change came earlier this month, when CME Group, the parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and several other futures exchanges, announced it would close most floor trading by early July.
The amount of buying and selling conducted through so-called open outcry, where brokers and traders shout and gesture in tiered “pits,” has dwindled to just about 1% of CME’s overall futures trading activity. Nearly all other trading is done electronically, on computer screens.
Futures markets may be unfamiliar turf for many individual investors, but the same march of technology has played out in traditional equity markets, too. Many people are increasingly tech-savvy, of course, and can quickly consult a chart or place a stock order with a few mouse clicks or finger taps.
Still, when it comes to the options markets, there’s still a place for living, breathing human beings dealing with each other in the same room. In fact, there’s a good example in downtown Chicago, right across Van Buren Street from the old CBOT building: the Chicago Board Options Exchange, or CBOE.
The CBOE is the largest among the dozen U.S. options markets, and is home base to a couple familiar names: options based on the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, or SPX, and the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX. Business in both SPX and VIX options is conducted on the CBOE trading floor, and both pits remain vibrant (see figure 1).
FIGURE 1: OPEN FOR BUSINESS. At the CBOE’s VIX options pit, traders and brokers gather every day to buy and sell the old-fashioned way. Source: Chicago Board Options Exchange. For illustrative purposes only.
This partly reflects the complex nature of options, as opposed to garden-variety stocks. Given multiple strike prices and expiration dates, and the myriad ways options positions can be constructed, face-to-face interaction enables communication and nuance that a computer simply can’t match, many traders say.
Professional traders gather in the pits to swap options positions of varying sizes. For example, a broker might bring a large order to the pit that is then devoured in smaller “lots” by several others. During high volatility and fast trading, the pit can become a frenzy of flailing arms and buyers and sellers yelling orders from one side to the other.
At the CBOE, business has never been better, as last year’s market tumult led to surging demand for options contracts that can help hedge portfolio risk.
In 2014, an average of 888,089 SPX options contracts traded each day, up 8% from 2013 and an all-time high, according to CBOE data. Trading in VIX options averaged 632,419 contracts a day, up 11% from 2013 and also a record high.
But the trend toward electronic trading shows no signs of slowing. Indeed, the CBOE is a rare bird (as is the NYSE). Most newer markets, such as the International Securities Exchange and BATS Global Markets, are all electronic.
In Chicago, the birthplace of futures trading, this gets personal. The CBOT traces its origins to 1848, when grain merchants established what became the futures contracts we know today. Generations came to Chicago’s pits to make—and lose—fortunes, and the raucous pits found their way into popular culture.
But a lot has changed since the trading floor heyday in the 1980s. CME’s recent decision is merely the latest, and likely inevitable, blow to an era that’s been fading for decades. As in so many other industries, technology has replaced many roles that humans once played. That’s progress.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Futures and futures options trading is speculative, and is not suitable for all investors. Please read the Risk Disclosure for Futures and Options prior to trading futures products.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.