Finding Trading Mentors: Do You Need One, and Where to Look?

Working with a mentor will help you to become a better trader and investor—no matter what type you choose or where you find them.
If you’re new to the stock market and want to learn how to trade, or even if you’re a seasoned trader who’s simply stuck in a rut, finding a trading mentor can be the answer.
In the seminal investing book Market Wizards, legendary trader Paul Tudor Jones recounts how he learned his craft by standing next to famed cotton speculator Eli Tullis and watching him trade. Traditionally, that’s the kind of personal relationship we envision when it comes to a trading mentor, but today, thanks to technology, a mentorship can take many different forms.
Before you look for a trading mentor, first determine if you’re ready for one. Not ready in the sense of your market knowledge or skill level, but ready in terms of your ability to be open to new ideas, suggestions, and even criticism.
By definition, a mentor is someone who has more experience than you do in a given area. Much of that experience may be vastly different from your own. If you aren’t willing to listen, learn, and most important, put your ego aside when working with a mentor, you are liable to find it a pointless endeavor. In short, if you go down this path, try to be humble and open-minded.
So, assuming you’re ready to find a mentor, where can you start?
One place would be your local investing group. Most cities have groups that meet regularly to talk about trading, investing, and the stock market in general. These groups often have long-term members with deep market knowledge and varied backgrounds who are more than willing to help less-experienced traders.
If there aren’t any investing clubs near you, or if you aren’t comfortable in social settings, you can join a free online trading community, where you should begin to recognize those traders who have the most experience and are willing to share their knowledge.
Whether in person or online, remember that a trading mentorship is a relationship, and like any relationship, it takes time for it to develop and solidify.
Don’t just show up to an investor meeting or go online and announce that you’re looking for a mentor. Instead, identify someone who provides value on a regular basis. Listen to them. Get to know them. Ask a question from time to time, but don’t overdo it. Then, as you begin to develop a rapport, ask if you could talk in a bit more depth about their trading experiences, whether over a cup of coffee or in an online chat.
Remember, not everyone is interested in being a mentor. If you get turned down, don’t dwell on it or take it personally. Just see if you can find someone else who might be better suited for that dynamic.
If it turns out that you can’t find a mentor in either of these ways, you can always engage a professional mentor using a paid service. In fact, there are some clear advantages to this approach.
True, a free mentor saves you money, but because they’re free, you’ll have to work around their schedule and availability. And although they may have a lot of practical knowledge, they may not be good at teaching. A professional mentor will have a more focused approach, and despite the cost, you’re likely to get more value per hour than from a casual mentorship.
In the end, no matter what type you choose or where you find them, working with a trading mentor will only help you to become a better trader and investor.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.