Financial New Year's Resolutions for 2017

Financial 2017 New Years Resolutions
Every year after the presents have been opened, the out-of-town family members have left, and the holiday egg nog has been served (or over-served in some cases), we are given the opportunity to pause and think back on the year past and look forward to welcoming in a new year with fresh beginnings. And with the turning of the calendar comes the list of resolutions for what we really will do differently this year. After all, this is the year, right?
So what are the folks at TD Ameritrade thinking about for 2017? What financially-focused goals are they committing themselves to this year? We have asked and they have answered. Here’s what they said:
Patrick Smith, Trader Marketing & Marketing Education Senior ManagerMy two biggest financial resolutions for the year are reducing debt (credit card and student loans) and saving more money for my own savings and 401(k).
Melissa Witbeck, Guidance Sales Manager Find a charity to set up charitable contributions to on a regular basis.
Becky Niiya, Corporate Communications Senior ManagerMy financial focus for 2017 is preparing a comprehensive estate plan. It’s a time-consuming process, but it will give my husband and I peace of mind that our sons can be supported and cared for according to our wishes.
Dara Luber, Retirement Product, Retirement Annuities and Cash Senior ManagerI’m not one to make big New Year’s resolutions. I know I won’t keep them. Instead, throughout the year, I make small measurable goals and aim to achieve them. When I do, I reward myself. For example, while I know many have a goal of getting healthy in the new year, I wouldn’t set a goal of running a marathon if I haven’t ever run before. Instead, I will make a goal of going to the gym three days a week to start. If I keep that up for a month or two, I might reward myself with new sneakers or some workout clothes. The same for money. I don’t set a goal of fully funding my retirement or savings accounts. Instead, I make it a goal to save a small amount every month. This year our reward for saving a little each month will be a family trip to Disney.
My philosophy is that every little bit helps. Whether it’s taking a few steps toward getting healthy or saving for the future—take the small steps and they will add up to big ones.
Devin Ekberg, Content Manager & Writer Investing in 2016 was super easy. You just had to get China, interest rates, BREXIT, and the U.S. presidential election all wrong and then guess that the opposite of what you expected would happen. My resolution in 2017 is just to plug my ears this time.
Danielle Erickson, Tax Systems Manager For 2017, I am going on a money-diet. I suppose most people would create a budget, but I find that word to be intimidating! I typically don’t plan out what big-ticket items I will be purchasing in advance and would like more time to do diligent research.
North VanHooser, Futures Margin Risk Senior Specialist My New Year’s resolution will be to create a schedule to review my retirement accounts on a more regular basis; this will include talking with my advisor/financial consultant to make sure I’m on the right track. Being more aware of my retirement finances. Have I contributed enough? Have I taken advantage of the available tax deductions? Should I reallocate the portfolio? All questions self-directed individuals should ask themselves on a more frequent basis.
Kim Hillyer, Corporate Communications DirectorMy resolution is to engage my growing children (10, 6 and 2) in family discussions about our annual charitable donations. Education, awareness and citizenship—you can’t start teaching it soon enough.
Overwhelmed with the idea of creating a plan on your own, or feel you need additional input?
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.